Meta is launching a paid service that gives users a verified badge

Following in the footsteps of Twitter, Meta is testing a verified feature to find a more stable way to make money other than ads.

Facebook and Instagram parent Meta is testing a new paid subscription service that will give users a verified blue badge and other features not available to free users.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post yesterday (19 February) that users can subscribe to Meta Verified by submitting their government ID and get access to a blue badge, extra impersonation protection against other accounts and direct access to customer support.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services,” Zuckerberg wrote.

This brings Facebook and Instagram in line with other major social media platforms such as Twitter and Snap, who already have paid subscription plans in a bid to establish a steady stream of income other than through advertising – which can heavily depend on market conditions.

Elon Musk recently launched Twitter Blue, a paid subscription to the platform with enhanced services such as a blue tick – previously reserved for accounts deemed notable – and other perks. US subscribers can now also post tweets with up to 4,000 characters.

Meta’s latest subscription bundle will also give users increased visibility and reach, the company confirmed. This means accounts with a blue badge will get “prominence in some areas of the platform” such as search, comments and recommendations.

“Long term, we want to build a subscription offering that’s valuable to everyone, including creators, businesses and our community at large,” Meta wrote in an announcement.

“As part of this vision, we are evolving the meaning of the verified badge so we can expand access to verification and more people can trust the accounts they interact with are authentic.”

Meta Verified will be available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook in Australia and New Zealand starting later this week. A monthly subscription to the service costs $11.99 on the web and $14.99 on iOS and Android.

