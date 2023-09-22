UK finally set to clear Microsoft deal to acquire Activision

Following approval from the US and the EU, the CMA is the last of major competition authorities to withhold approval for Microsoft’s $69bn Activision bid.

Microsoft is now closer than ever to realising its acquisition of Activision Blizzard as the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says an amended deal meets its competition concerns.

In a statement published today (22 September), the CMA said that by agreeing to sell the cloud gaming rights of Activision to Ubisoft, Microsoft “substantially addresses” previous concerns around stifling innovation and competition and “opens the door” to the deal being cleared.

The CMA found in February, following an in-depth investigation of the $69bn acquisition deal, that it could harm 45m gamers in the country, particularly those who “cannot afford or do not want to buy” an expensive gaming console or gaming PC.

According to the watchdog, Microsoft already accounts for an estimated 60 to 70pc of global cloud gaming services. It also has an advantage over competitors by virtue of its ownership of Xbox, Windows and global cloud computing infrastructure such as Azure.

“Buying one of the world’s most important game publishers would reinforce this strong position and substantially reduce the competition that Microsoft would otherwise face in the cloud gaming market in the UK,” the CMA said in a statement at the time.

However, after Microsoft submitted an altered proposal to meet the regulator’s needs, the CMA launched another investigation into the acquisition deal.

The new deal

Under the new deal, Microsoft will not purchase the cloud gaming rights held by Activision, which will instead be sold to an independent third party, Ubisoft, before the deal is completed.

“The prior sale of the cloud gaming rights will establish Ubisoft as a key supplier of content to cloud gaming services, replicating the role that Activision would have played in the market as an independent player,” the CMA wrote in its statement today.

“In contrast to the original deal, Microsoft will no longer control cloud gaming rights for Activision’s content, so would not be in a position to limit access to Activision’s key content to its own cloud gaming service or to withhold those games from rivals.”

Microsoft first announced plans to acquire the gaming company behind Call of Duty and Candy Crush in January last year. It was estimated at the time that the acquisition would make Microsoft the world’s third-largest video game company by revenue after Tencent and Sony.

While regulators poured in with concerns, the UK CMA is now the last major competition authority to give Microsoft a green signal.

In July, a US judge ruled against an attempted block by the Federal Trade Commission. Earlier in the summer, the EU gave Microsoft and Activision its approval to go ahead with the deal following an in-depth review.

“It would have been far better, though, if Microsoft had put forward this restructure during our original investigation,” said Sarah Cardell, CEO of the CMA.

“This case illustrates the costs, uncertainty and delay that parties can incur if a credible and effective remedy option exists but is not put on the table at the right time.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.