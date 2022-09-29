Okto Technologies gets £20m in contracts for its AI smart building tech

Okto Technologies will bring its AI-powered smart tech platform, Boss, to several luxury builds in London. Boss offers concierge-style services to building occupants.

Northern Ireland-headquartered company Okto Technologies has won a series of contracts worth a total of more than £20m to deliver its smart building tech to several major construction projects in London.

The contracts include the roll-out of Okto’s own building operating and service system, an AI-powered platform that enables a building’s occupants or owners to control a variety of systems such as lighting, security, AV and energy management. The platform also offers a tailored concierge-type service. It was developed by Okto’s team of R&D engineers in Lisburn.

The tech will now be installed across several high-end London building projects. These latest contracts have been awarded by some of the world’s biggest property moguls, including Robert McAlpine.

Some project details are restricted due to commercial sensitivity. However, they include two new five-star hotel properties in central London as well as an exclusive new-build fully serviced office.

Okto’s owner and managing director, Philip Dowds, called the news “another significant milestone” for the business.

“It’s a clear indication that we’re fully embedded within the super-prime, luxury market and there is a high level of trust in our technologies and our team. It also proves that we are market leaders in the development of ground-breaking concepts which radically enhance the way people live, work and relax.”

Okto is celebrating 30 years in business this year. In July of this year, it revealed it was recruiting for 80 new positions to bolster ambitious plans for 300pc growth for the coming year.

The company employs around 100 people across its London, Dublin and Northern Ireland operations. It announced it was adding 20 new hires to its Dublin operation last March.

The company is employed as a specialist contractor on projects that have a combined value of more than £2.5bn.

