Phonovation bags Deloitte award for innovation in financial services

Gulru Atak of Citi won the leadership prize at the Deloitte Financial Services Innovation Awards while Phonovation was named overall winner.

Phonovation, a Dublin-based communication tools provider, was declared the overall winner at this year’s Deloitte Financial Services Innovation Awards.

The company provides messaging and mobile identity services to business across Ireland and the UK and uses innovative technologies to enhance customer experience.

Judges were impressed by Phonovation’s Mobile ID service, which has enabled Irish financial institutions to securely register their banking apps on the mobile phones of 6m customers, allowing them to send SMS one-time passwords in a compliant and safe manner.

They praised the ease of onboarding provided by the service, which allows both new and existing customers to securely use their mobile phones for online banking and transact securely through their online account.

Meanwhile, Gulru Atak of Citi won the leadership award for her role as head of innovation in the company’s institutional clients group.

In her role, Atak explores opportunities for growth through new business models, emerging technologies and partnerships in collaboration with other Citi teams.

Now in its third year, the Deloitte Financial Services Innovation Awards recognise individuals and companies in Ireland that make their mark through technological innovation in the financial services industry to address existing challenges and change the way business is done.

It is run in partnership with Banking and Payments Federation Ireland and Financial Services Ireland.

“Businesses should take pride in the resilience and innovation they have shown over the last few years,” said recently appointed head of financial services at Deloitte Ireland, Donal Lehane, at the awards ceremony in the CHQ building in Dublin last night (16 June).

“As they look forward to new challenges, innovation will be central to adapting product lines and maximising customer experience and engagement. The companies both shortlisted and awarded this year showcase the breadth of innovation happening across the financial services sector in Ireland.”

Some of the other winners on the night were insurtech Xtract, automated business management platform Enterpryze, regtech Corlytics, and Naomh Breandáin Credit Union. Phonovation also bagged the award for most disruptive fintech.

