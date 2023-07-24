Rubrik expands Irish operations with new Cork office

The US company has moved to a larger site to reach more EMEA customers and bring in future talent through local university partnerships.

US data security company Rubrik has opened a new office in Cork to support its growth plans in Ireland and across Europe.

The company said it moved to a larger location to scale up its investment in Cork and open the doors for future talent through local university partnerships. Rubrik currently has intern and graduate programs with University College Cork and Munster Technological University.

Rubrik also aims to support more businesses in cybersecurity protection. A recent report from the company’s Zero Labs division claimed 94pc of organisations in the EMEA region are concerned they will be unable to maintain business continuity if they experience a cyberattack.

The US company was launched in 2014 and has consistently released products to expand its offering since then. Rubrik said it helps companies become resilient against cyberattacks, malicious insiders and operational disruptions.

The company also offers a security cloud service, which uses machine learning to protect enterprise, cloud and SaaS applications.

Rubrik expanded to Cork in 2017 to benefit from the diverse range of talent available in the county and surrounding region. In 2018, the company invested further in its Cork operations and shared plans to create 50 jobs.

Rubrik chief customer officer Giri Iyer said that since then, it has nearly doubled this headcount across engineering, customer support and sales.

“The depth of talent we are able to access in Ireland has driven significant local growth,” Iyer said. “The expansion of our customer services hub and other critical functions means we can help even more enterprises in EMEA tackle the ongoing threat of ransomware.”

The new office was officially opened on 21 July, at a ceremony attended by Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, TD. McGrath said cybersecurity and “ransomware in particular” are top concerns for both business and government sectors.

“I am pleased to see Rubrik experience such strong growth since its establishment in Cork in 2017 and I welcome its continued investment in nurturing talent, underpinned by its close partnership with local universities,” McGrath said.

