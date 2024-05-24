Kildare’s DreamDev Technologies wins National Enterprise Award

DreamDev took the top prize at the annual event, which aims to celebrate the best small businesses across Ireland.

DreamDev Technologies, a company working on an AI platform for software teams, has been named the overall winner of this year’s National Enterprise Awards.

The company received the top award at a ceremony last night in Dublin, attended by representatives from the Local Enterprise Offices, Enterprise Ireland, local authorities and small businesses. These awards are an initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices to celebrate the best small businesses in Ireland.

DreamDev was set up in 2019 by Eoin Barry and Douglas Augiar to create tools and software that can help companies digitise faster. Their flagship product is called ‘the dot-star enterprise’ software platform, which helps software engineering teams to create their own software programmes while reducing resourcing requirements.

There were various category winners announced at the event and all of the chosen companies will share a €50,000 investment fund. Cytidel, a cybersecurity company supported by Local Enterprise Office Mayo, received the Innovation award. This company has created software that helps cybersecurity teams to identify and prioritise cyber threats.

Eskimo Software, a company supported by Local Enterprise Office Carlow, won the Best Export Award. This company has created a CRM and software package for car dealerships to improve efficiency and sales.

The various awards were announced by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke, TD, who said the National Enterprise Awards are “the highlight of the small business and enterprise calendar”.

“Year on year the diversity of businesses and the standard of companies that are coming through the process is getting stronger,” Burke said. “We should not be surprised given the innovation and endurance that businesses have shown in recent years.

“We have some outstanding winners but the finalists on the whole have been excellent, and this is very much the start of their journey.”

