SAP snaps up German software management start-up LeanIX

LeanIX recently launched a generative AI assistant for enterprise architecture management, which will now help expand SAP’s portfolio.

Software giant SAP is acquiring German start-up LeanIX to improve its ability to help companies modernise their software stacks more quickly.

Based in Bonn, LeanIX was founded in 2012 by Jörg Beyer and André Christ. It develops enterprise architecture management software and has been a SAP partner for a decade.

LeanIX’s SaaS offering enables more than 1,000 customers globally to visualise their entire IT application landscape and uncover applications in danger of becoming obsolete. It also helps companies plan new architectural road maps.

Recently, the start-up launched a generative AI assistant for enterprise architecture management, which SAP hopes will expand its business transformation portfolio and give customers access to a wider suite of tools.

“Systems and processes go hand in hand. Together with LeanIX, we want to offer a first-of-its-kind transformation suite to provide holistic support to our customers on their business transformation journeys,” said Christian Klein, CEO and executive board member of SAP.

“Building on our decades of expertise, we’ll embed generative AI to offer self-optimising applications and processes that can help businesses achieve key goals such as maximising cash flow while minimising their environmental impact.”

Headquartered in Germany, SAP develops enterprise software to manage business operations and customer relations. It is particularly known for its enterprise resource planning software.

The acquisition of LeanIX is expected to complement the 2021 Signavio acquisition, a German business process automation company that SAP bought for a reported price of $1.2bn.

According to TechCrunch, the latest acquisition is in the same ballpark.

Christ, who is also the CEO of LeanIX, said that the start-up’s strategy is to empower organiations to “continuously transform in a rapidly changing business environment”.

“With an integrated, comprehensive view of IT applications and business processes, we speed up modernisation and reduce transformation risks for our customers, and also secure their ability to adapt to technology shifts such as cloud and AI.”

In January, SAP announced plans to cut around 3,000 jobs this year as it explored selling its stake in US management software company Qualtrics, which it acquired for $8bn in 2018 before it went public in 2021.

In March, it was revealed that Qualtrics was being acquired by Silver Lake and CPP Investments in an all-cash transaction valuing the software company at $12.5bn. The acquisition was completed in June.

