Hamburg-based Heyflow raises $16m for no-code AI platform

Some of the companies that use Heyflow’s platform to improve conversion rates include Rocket Mortgage, Adecco, Crédit Agricole and BCG Digital Ventures.

German software start-up Heyflow has raised $16m in a Series A funding round to invest in its no-code AI platform that helps marketers create interactive websites.

Based in Hamburg, Heyflow was founded as Niro in 2020 by Amir Bohnenkamp and Dustin Jaacks. The company has developed a platform that helps marketers achieve higher conversion rates without the need for an engineering team, which can be expensive and time-consuming.

The latest funding led by Singular, an early-stage tech VC based in Europe, is expected to fuel Heyflow’s expansion plans that will see it develop its AI platform to automate redundant tasks, set up campaigns and generate leads through insights gained from customer data.

“Heyflow’s recent funding milestone propels us into a future where conversions are created on autopilot and AI innovation seamlessly orchestrates impactful lead generation for companies,” said Bohnenkamp, who is the CEO.

“[Our] steadfast dedication to advancing our product, introducing cutting-edge features and expanding into new markets positions us at the forefront. This commitment allows us to sculpt the ever-evolving landscape of lead generation and conversion-rate optimisation.”

Some of the companies that use the Heyflow no-code platform to improve conversion rates include Rocket Mortgage, Adecco, Crédit Agricole and BCG Digital Ventures.

Since its seed round in 2021, Heyflow has expanded to a team of 50 employees serving more than 2,000 customers in 60 countries. Industries served include solar energy, financial services, real estate and insurance. With the new funding, the company hopes to accelerate product development and expand its customer base into new markets.

“We’ve followed Heyflow’s journey for a long time and we’re excited to see how the team has executed as well as the growth of the company,” said Raffi Kamber of Singular.

“By strategically focusing its R&D on addressing previously unmet needs in disparate software, Heyflow has emerged as the comprehensive, all-in-one solution empowering customers to effortlessly generate conversions at scale.”

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.