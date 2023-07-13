US-based UIG acquires Enicity and establishes Dublin HQ

Enicity co-founder Alan McHugh has now taken over as UIG managing director for Europe as part of the deal.

Utility Innovation Group (UIG), a US-based energy utility company, has acquired Irish advisory firm Enicity and established its European headquarters in Dublin.

Based in Dublin, Enicity is a consultancy firm that provides advice and expertise to business projects of all sizes in the power and energy sector. This includes technical planning, partnerships and project delivery tasks.

Co-founded by Alan McHugh, the business has been working with UIG for more than a year, providing advisory services and serving as strategic partners to their mutual clients.

“In joining Utility Innovation, we’re poised to unlock a whole new chapter of innovation, shaping the future of European grid infrastructure with an explicit focus on decarbonisation and the ever-increasing need for resiliency,” McHugh wrote in a LinkedIn post last week.

“Their extensive expertise, resources and shared vision for the future will empower us to reach greater heights and deliver even more value to our customers.”

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, UIG will now expand its presence in Europe with the new HQ in Dublin and benefit from a wealth of regulatory experience possessed by Enicity, as well as its utility facing capability and established network.

As a result of the acquisition, the financial details for which were not disclosed, McHugh has taken over as UIG managing director of Europe.

Derek Tugwell, president of UIG, said that acquiring Enicity represents a “major milestone” in the group’s expansion strategy to enter the European energy market that offers “tremendous potential” for growth.

“With Enicity’s impressive track record and partnership approach, we are well-positioned to make a substantial impact,” Tugwell said.

“EU markets are already facing complex challenges in terms of adapting power and grid infrastructure to a new electric landscape, and we have shown that our expertise and solutions platform provides a new means to overcome these challenges.”

