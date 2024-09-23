Medtech Vitalograph acquires US partner Morgan Scientific

The acquisition coincides with the company’s 50-year anniversary of operating in Ennis, Co Clare.

Ennis-based Vitalograph has acquired long-time US partner Morgan Scientific to strengthen the company’s US footprint and meet growing global demand, the company said in a statement today (23 September).

Vitalograpth – a medical device company specialising in respiratory diagnostics, producing pulmonary function testing (PFT) solutions for primary and secondary care along with delivering clinical trial services for pharmaceutical companies, biotechs and research organisations – has been a long-time partner of Massachusetts-based PFT software company Morgan Scientific.

Morgan Scientific provides customer-facing software for advanced PFT systems and is a key distributor for Vitalograph’s PFT solutions in the US. ComPAS2, Morgan Scientific’s flagship software powers the VitaloPFT Series, Vitalograph’s PFT solutions.

Vitalograph’s CEO Frank Keane called the acquisition a “natural progression for both companies”.

“We have a long and successful relationship with Morgan Scientific. This agreement is the natural progression for both companies as our combined expertise allows us to focus on delivering the best possible diagnostic solutions that can enable a better understanding of lung health.”

Last November, the company announced plans to boost its headcount by 60 across its Ennis and Limerick sites. This hiring spree was the second in two years. In 2022, the company announced the creation of 200 positions in Ennis and Limerick. The plan was part of Vitalograph’s €10m investment in its existing Ennis base, as well as two new sites in Limerick and Clare.

Ennis is the base for its engineering, R&D and manufacturing business, where it has operated since 1974, while its Limerick site, on Cecil Street in the city, has been in operation since 2022.

The son of the founder of Morgan Scientific and its current president Gareth Morgan said of the acquisition: “There is no other company in the world that we trust to uphold our legacy of innovation and to continue to put the needs of customers at the forefront of every decision.

“Joining a globally present and renowned brand such as Vitalograph will enable us to concentrate our efforts on building the business through what we know best – excellence in innovation and customer service.”

