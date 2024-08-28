Integrity360 expands to South Africa with Grove acquisition

Integrity360 is bolstering its services through this deal and expects annual revenues to reach €130m.

Irish cybersecurity company Integrity360 is continuing its global expansion with the acquisition of South African company Grove.

Grove Group is a cybersecurity and cloud services company headquartered in Cape Town and with a regional office in the UK. The acquisition gives Integrity360 a boost of roughly 600 customers across 51 countries and the ability to expand its security operations centre (SOC) business.

Following the acquisition of Grove, Integrity360 expects its group annual revenues to reach approximately €130m. The financial aspects of the deal itself were not disclosed.

Integrity360 provides a range of professional, support and managed cybersecurity services and has been focused on expansion in recent years. The South African company’s technical support operations will be combined with the Irish company’s four SOC sites in Dublin, Sofia, Stockholm and Naples. This brings the size of the SOC business to more than 140 engineers, consultants and cybersecurity experts that deliver a wide range of managed services for customers.

Grove’s team is also skilled in using Darktrace technology and won the Darktrace partner of the year award for three consecutive years. The acquisition gives Integrity360 a strong partnership with this UK-based company.

“The enhanced group significantly expands our existing activities and cyber services across other continents including Africa and the Caribbean in addition to bolstering our existing markets throughout the UK and continental Europe,” said Integrity360 executive chair Ian Brown. “The addition of another Integrity360 regional hub in Cape Town will further enable us to serve the local needs of customers, and the SOC will add to and expand our already considerable 24/7 SOC operations.”

Last year, Integrity360 shared plans to create approximately 200 roles over a three year period, with 50 of these roles based in Ireland. The company currently has more than 500 employees.

Prior to this announcement, the company made a number of acquisitions. In February 2022, it snapped up fellow cybersecurity player Caretower. In May 2023, it acquired NetSecure helping it expand to the Nordic region, before adding Advantio to its portfolio later that year.

