YouTube to challenge TikTok by sharing ad revenue with Shorts creators

YouTube is bringing advertising to Shorts videos and plans to give eligible creators 45pc of the ad revenue.

YouTube is planning new ways for short-video creators to make money off its platform, in a bid to compete with TikTok.

The video giant announced a series of changes to its Partner Programme, which include sharing ad revenue with creators on YouTube Shorts, the TikTok competitor launched in 2020.

The existing Partner Programme requires creators to have more than 1,000 subscribers and at least 4,000 public watch hours within 12 months.

The changes planned for early 2023 will allow Shorts creators to join this programme if they have 1,000 subscribers and 10m views on the platform over a 90-day period.

“These new partners will enjoy all the benefits our program offers, including the various ways to make money like ads on long-form and Fan Funding,” YouTube said.

The changes mean ads will run between between videos in the Shorts feed. Creators in the programme will receive 45pc of the ad revenue, distributed based on their share of total Shorts views. YouTube said the ads are being used to both reward Shorts creators and cover the costs of music licensing.

“These changes reflect the diversity of our growing creator community,” YouTube said. “Creators can choose the one option that best fits their channel while we maintain the same level of brand safety for advertisers.”

YouTube and TikTok have been creating new ways for creators to make money off their platforms, as competition continues in the social video space.

In May, TikTok announced a new advertising programme called TikTok Pulse, to allow creators that have at least 100,000 followers to get ad revenue, similar to YouTube’s Partner Programme.

YouTube suffered a hit to its revenue last quarter, as many tech companies flagged issues in the global ad market.

In Google’s second-quarter earnings, YouTube ad revenue rose by only 4.8pc compared to an 84pc jump in the same period last year. This was marked as its slowest ad growth in more than two years.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.