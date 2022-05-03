ActiveCampaign acquires Postmark to expand its email services

The marketing software company, which recently announced big hiring plans for its Dublin EMEA HQ, has acquired Postmark to boost its transactional email services.

Customer experience automation software company ActiveCampaign has acquired Postmark and DMARC Digests to expand the email services it offers.

The US company, which has its European headquarters in Dublin, recently announced plans to grow its headcount in Ireland to 300 by the end of next year as it continues its expansion strategy.

Postmark has around 30pc of its customers in EMEA. The Pennsylvania-headquartered transactional email software company will join ActiveCampaign’s existing sales, marketing automation and CRM portfolio.

The team at Postmark is also behind the development of DMARC Digests, an email authentication and monitoring service.

Following the acquisition, ActiveCampaign will integrate Postmark’s products into the service it offers to help clients communicate with their customers more effectively.

Postmark’s transactional emails differ from promotional emails. Transactional emails are one-to-one unique messages, sent by an interaction, event or preferences with a service or application, that the recipient is expecting to receive quickly. Examples include account alerts, billing management and support and feedback requests.

With the integration of the companies’ software, ActiveCampaign users will be able to send automated transactional emails without needing to write new code. Those who wish to write new code can still do so, however.

“It’s important to note, transactional communications have historically been limited to those with coding knowledge and API experience,” said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign.

“In integrating the ActiveCampaign and Postmark platforms, we’ll be opening up the power of transactional email to non-technical users by allowing them to send transactional emails with automation, rather than custom coding and APIs.”

VandeBoom called the move a “game changer” and said it was a feature that had been requested by customers.

“ActiveCampaign and Postmark share a commitment for creating ideal customer experiences,” added Natalie Nagele, CEO and co-founder of Wildbit, Postmark’s previous owner.

“With the support of ActiveCampaign, we’re excited to grow our team and put more energy into parallel efforts across both Postmark and DMARC Digests to create a powerful platform to help small businesses grow.”

