Learn about the drastically different careers paths taken by political world leaders

Zety’s research shows what Donald Trump and Angela Merkel were achieving at the same point in their careers.

Whether you’re passionate about politics or simply one to scroll past news stories on your phone, most of us are bombarded daily by images and updates concerning political leaders around the world.

But aside from their actions and the ideas they stand for, looking beyond to their career progression is incredibly telling.

Granted, what we’re being told is likely something most of us already know, but the details are certainly useful in highlighting some of the issues still in need of attention.

These are outlined in new research from Zety on the careers of the world’s most powerful leaders, comparing their dramatic career highs and lows side by side.

At a glance, the findings show that three out of four have either been fired, investigated or declared bankrupt in their careers before politics.

Zety’s findings

An interesting outcome of the study is the spotlight on the most popular career choices for leaders before they pursued politics. Top of that list is the legal profession, followed by education and media jobs.

But where the data gets particularly compelling is in its focus on equality, showing that just 20pc of the top 25 world leaders are women.

And when you take a deeper dive into the career histories of those leaders, representation isn’t the only area housing glaring disparities.

Take the analysis of Donal Trump and Angela Merkel, for example. When Trump was 45, several of his casinos were going bankrupt, while Merkel had just been elected as the first ever female leader of a German party.

What the findings tell us

On a slightly more positive note, the research shows the wildly different career routes that can be taken, some less conventional than others.

Though people often travel down drastically different career paths, they can end up in very similar roles. It would seem that even with extremely controversial career moments, recoveries can be made.

It’s not exactly as straightforward as that, though, as the career routes of many of the leaders studied include some objectively poor judgements, with lying, accusations of discrimination, and fake journalism among the backdrop.

And if nothing else, it demonstrates that plenty of ground remains to be covered in achieving equal gender representation in positions of global standing.