Will 2020 be the year of working in your pyjamas?

This week in Careers we focused on the topic of flexible working, and looked at some of the job opportunities for 2020.

We continued our round-up of forecasts for 2020 this week, looking ahead to what the new decade could bring for careers in science and technology.

Something that will be a major topic of discussion for any industry in 2020 is flexible working. And according to HubSpot’s most recent report, it’s a conversation well worth having.

Its CTO and co-founder, Dharmesh Shah, wants more companies consider adopting the the ‘pyjama principle’ in the future.

Jobs announcements

Looking to jobs of the future, we also featured some good news for the mid-west, with Modular Automation’s plans to bring 100 new jobs to Shannon by 2023. The Irish company has been working with medtech manufacturing multinationals for 25 years and is now expanding in Ireland and beyond.

And for the south-west, Cork will see 50 new jobs in engineering, development and business consultancy at Horizon8’s new European headquarters in the region.

Careers insights

Elsewhere, Liberty IT’s Tony Marron explained why companies shouldn’t just “stay abreast of technology changes”, but should really get involved and get their hands dirty in the new year.

An organisation doing just that is Accenture, as its managing director of applied intelligence, Oonagh O’Shea, told us. She’s passionate about bringing the fields of data analytics and life sciences together to positively impact the lives of patients.

For Dr Ray Moran, improving quality of life for patients is also important – he told us about his work in bioinformatics at Genomics Medicine Ireland.

And putting the end user first is something that goes beyond healthcare. We talked to Viasat Aerodocs’ head of customer success management, Bozena Czajkowska-Gorska, about why her client-driven work in the aviation industry is “incredibly exciting, evolving and competitive”.

Clients are at the heart of Citi’s innovation plans, too. We visited its office at North Wall Quay in Dublin, getting the chance to speak to some of its employees. CIO for Europe Claire Chung explained: “Our mission is quite simple – it’s to serve our clients, and to do so in a trusted way and to be a trusted partner for them.”

Words of wisdom

Something to keep in mind for business strategies in 2020 is the hackathon. Though often viewed as an event built solely for coders, PwC’s Brian Sankey told us otherwise.

Finally, Glassdoor revealed its list of the top companies to work for in the UK and US. If you’re thinking of changing careers next year, the findings might be worth a look.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.