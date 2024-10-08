Discriminatory hiring key concern for Irish jobseekers, survey shows

More than half of employees surveyed think their chances of getting a job are reduced due to personal factors such as age, gender, ethnicity or disability.

Recruitment company Hays Ireland has today (8 October) released the 2024 Hays Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report, which details the continued investment in DEI initiatives across organisations, as well as workers’ anxieties about discriminatory hiring practices.

To gather data for the report, Hays Ireland surveyed more than 500 people in a range of positions and industries across Ireland’s public and private sectors in July and August this year.

Whether it’s discussing technology or traditional methods, the conversations about the hiring process and the factors that determine success have come under scrutiny lately, with many professionals fearing exclusion from companies due to biased or over-burdened recruitment practices.

A significant finding to emerge from the report is that more than half (53pc) of the respondents believe identifying factors such as age, gender, ethnicity and disability have the potential to reduce their odds of being chosen during the job application process. Additionally, job applicants are concerned when they’re asked to reveal information related to their personal identity.

The report also indicated DEI-washing issues, with nearly two-thirds of respondents (61pc) of the belief that interviewers misled them about company culture, a concern that was more commonly held by people in diverse groups, for example neurodiverse professionals (75pc) and people of colour (64pc).

Room for improvement

For managing director of Hays Ireland, Maureen Lynch, the platform’s research is evident of a growing commitment to the cultivation of inclusive environments, where every employee can thrive; however, she noted, now is not the time to stall.

“Our research shows significant progress in DEI over the past five years,” said Lynch.

“However, there is always more to be done in evaluating the impact of DEI initiatives on employee and candidate experiences. Organisations must continue to be proactive in their DEI policies and efforts to create a safe and open space where employees can grow and feel recognised for who they are.”

Anonymised recruitment, that is blind hiring that doesn’t demand unnecessary or personal identifying information, arose as a possible solution to tackle biased hiring practices. More than half of respondents (57pc) revealed that they would be significantly more confident and trusting of the recruitment process if they knew the organisation had adopted anonymised recruiting.

There is growing improvement in that area, as 47pc of the responding organisations said they have introduced anonymised and anti-bias elements into their hiring processes, compared to just 21pc in 2019. Also up in the last five years is the figure relating to the accessibility of organisational tests and assessments for people with disabilities or additional needs, which rose from 42pc to 51pc.

Worry and hope

Ultimately, the report shows that respondents are both wary and hopeful. Wary that identifying factors have the potential to overlook professionals who, at a cursory glance, don’t fit the mould. But hopeful that organisations are making meaningful efforts to address concerns.

The research shows that 80pc of responding employees acknowledge that their organisation’s leadership team is supportive of DEI initiatives, with 63pc of the opinion that the level of support has improved since 2019.

The importance of strong DEI measures to support employees should resonate with employers, as almost three-quarters (72pc) of respondents believe that greater diversity influences company culture and inclusion, and 32pc stated diversity and inclusion at work results in the recruitment of the best talent.

“Our latest DEI survey reveals the continuous improvements and investments organisations have made in DEI policies and initiatives, showing significant growth in the positive feelings employees have toward these efforts. This progress underscores the commitment among Irish organisations to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment,” Hays Ireland said.

