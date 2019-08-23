5 questions about tech careers we asked this week

Here were some of the most pertinent questions we were asking this week in the Careers section.

How do certain sectors of the tech industry impact the entire economic ecosystem? How can you ensure you make a stellar impression from the get-go in a new role?

These are just a few of the things we pondered this week in the Careers section. We examined topics ranging from remote working to the latest jobs in the industry up for grabs. Here are the five questions we asked this week.

1. How do you make a splash in a graduate programme?

David Casserly is a science graduate who went on to become a senior associate in the data analytics and assurance department at PwC, so we caught up with him this week to hear more about his experience as a graduate with the firm.

“The PwC graduate programme provides loads of opportunities to get exposure to several different industries. I knew that I could develop my career with PwC as they provide emphasis on cultivating individuals with strong leadership, business and technical skills,” he explained.

PwC is just one of many companies that, as we discovered this week, is offering great opportunities to graduates, ranging from internships to entry-level positions.

2. How do you keep remote working teams motivated?

Remote working is becoming increasingly popular. It allows employers to cast the net more widely in their talent search and provides employees with the flexibility they crave.

Yet organising these teams comes with its own set of considerations, as Trello’s head of product Justin Gallagher told us.

3. What kind of soft skills can you develop in an Agile team?

Aoife Downey is a computer science student and intern at Fidelity Investments. From the outset, she was excited to gain hands-on experience of working in an Agile team, using the skills she learned in college and developing new technological competencies.

However, she also developed a whole host of new soft skills, which she told us about this week.

4. Is the jobs market for young people broken?

Our editor Elaine Burke took a stark look at elements of the modern employment landscape that can make it difficult for the youth of today to succeed in Dublin. A spiralling housing crisis, the rising expense of education, worker exploitation and ‘payment by exposure’ culture can all get in the way when you’re trying to get your career off the ground.

If we’re not careful, we could be edging close to another mass brain drain, similar to the one that took place in the wake of the 2008 economic crash. Some important food for thought as students return to university.

5. What jobs are out there for people who are looking?

In jobs news, marketing automation firm ActiveCampaign revealed that it is opening a new European headquarters in Dublin, creating 200 jobs. The company’s initial hires will focus on support, sales, customer success and marketing roles.

For more information on any of these stories, check out the links above.

