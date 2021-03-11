Ireland’s ‘best places to work’ in 2021 revealed

Cisco has nabbed first place in Great Place to Work’s large companies category, followed by Workhuman and Abbvie.

The results of this year’s Great Place to Work in Ireland rankings have been announced. In the large companies category, Cisco moved to first place after topping the list for medium organisations in 2020.

The rest of the top five were Workhuman, Abbvie, Kuehne + Nagel and Salesforce. All four were also in last year’s top five, when Abbvie came out on top. While Salesforce remained in fifth place, Workhuman jumped from fourth to second. The Irish-US tech company was commended as one of the best workplaces for women.

Eric Mosley, Workhuman’s CEO, said that the recognition is a testament to the company’s employees “who have persevered in the face of extreme adversity during the pandemic”.

“Despite Covid-19, we are on an incredible growth trajectory as more enterprises commit to galvanise their workforces in the new normal that’s been created,” Mosley said. “In 2020 we achieved unicorn status with a $1.2bn valuation, and we’re on track to double our Irish workforce to around 800 people by 2023.”

In terms of the pharma sector, Regeneron, which is expanding its base in Ireland, came in seventh, while Bristol Myers Squibb’s biologics facility in Cruiserath moved up the ranks to ninth place this year. MSD Biologics in Dunboyne also appeared in the top 20 for the medium-sized companies category.

Adobe Ireland came in first place in the medium category, followed by manufacturing company JTI Ireland, software firm Poppulo, logistics giant DHL and media company Distilled SCH. The top five best small workplaces were Esri Ireland, Exterion Media, Adecco, CapSpire and PEI.

There were plenty of tech companies in the top 20 of the small category, including Cadence Design Systems, Fivetran, Liberty IT, Liferay, SAS Ireland, Asana and Scurri.

‘Anywhere can be a Great Place to Work’

Companies are ranked by the Great Place to Work Institute through a trust index survey completed by employees and a culture audit submission. Here, the organisation must outline the policies it has in place across nine different categories, including fairness, respect, camaraderie and credibility.

“In a year where the concept of ‘place’ was unexpectedly ripped apart from the concept of ‘work’, these organisations have shown the strength and resilience that underlies the Great Place to Work ethos,” said Cathal Divilly, managing director of Great Place to Work Ireland.

“Having developed a deep sense of trust within and across their teams, they have proved that anywhere – from a manufacturing facility to a spare bedroom – can be a Great Place to Work. What matters are the fundamentals: treating your employees with fairness and respect, and keeping them up to speed with relevant, authentic and honest communication.”

See the full list of this year’s winners here.