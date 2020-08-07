Looking for your next job? Here’s what you need to know

This week in Careers, we got some CV tips for those looking for their next job and rounded up some top STEM companies hiring in Ireland.

If the pandemic has altered your employment status, your mindset or has just made you consider new options, we looked at a number of job opportunities around Ireland this week.

Solo Energy announced plans to create 20 new jobs in Cork, while a major investment in Neueda is expected to bring more than 200 jobs to Belfast. However, if it’s a new opportunity in the sunny south-east you’re after, you can start your search with these seven companies.

As employers, employees and jobseekers alike are constantly adapting to work and life in a Covid-19 world, they’re also examining how the pandemic will make permanent changes to the future of work.

We’ve often spoken about the roles and skills that will become more important in the future and it seems Covid-19 has accelerated many of these trends. Gaurang Torvekar, CEO of Indorse, told us this week which jobs he believes will thrive in a post-pandemic world.

From an employer perspective, many who quickly made the switch to working from home in the early weeks of the pandemic will now be working towards more long-term ways of remote working. Following announcements from Twitter, Google and Facebook, Uber is the latest major tech company to allow its staff to work from home until “at least July 2021”.

But it’s not just current staff that employers have to consider. A more permanent remote working set-up means interviewing, hiring and onboarding new employees will also need to be considered from a remote perspective. Hays’ Mark Staniland offered his advice this week about what employers need to keep in mind when hiring remotely.

While many processes and ways of working are changing, some things remain constant such as the need to have a good CV when applying for jobs. Before you hit the ‘apply’ button, make sure you haven’t made any of these common CV mistakes.

Finally, for those interested in pursuing a role in science and research, you might want to read about Ahmad Ziaee’s career. Ziaee is a process engineer and scientist at SSPC, the SFI Research Centre for Pharmaceuticals based in the Bernal Institute at the University of Limerick. He spoke to Siliconrepublic.com about his work exploring the transfer of vaccines from liquid to solid form and his daily routine as a researcher.

