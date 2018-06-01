Which trends are going to shape how we work and do business?

This week in Careers we looked at digital transformation, implementing new technologies, developing ‘human capital’ and some exciting jobs announcements.

Prescience is the name of the game when you’re writing about changes in the tech industry.

It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that we are approaching a point in our societal development at which none of the old rules can be said to apply anymore. Whatever ‘book’ you had, so to speak, you may as well just throw it out now. Things are changing faster than we can even meditate on what these changes even mean.

Still, though it may feel at times fruitless to try and predict what is yet to come, it never has (and probably never will) stop us investigating it heavily at Siliconrepublic.com.

We reported this week on the newly released Deloitte Human Capital Trends report, in which thousands of HR leaders were surveyed about the trends they feel are most shaping their work.

Maintaining the competitive edge in the pharmaceutical industry is no easy task. The work that technical specialist Colm McElroy does at MSD plays a vital role in maintaining this edge by keeping abreast with emerging technologies.

The business world is not immune from the technology race either. The term ‘digital transformation’ has become commonplace as organisations work to adapt their business model to the modern world. We spoke to Cathal Mac Donnacha, a front-end web developer at Avaya, both about the digital transformation services Avaya provides to others and the transformation that those at Avaya are always undergoing to keep up with the march of progress.

We also caught up with Aon’s Paola Karlsson, who elected to move to Ireland seven years ago from Sweden after falling in love with the country on a fateful holiday. Karlsson told us about her work in Aon’s ACIA and some of the most glaring cultural differences between her birthplace and adopted home.

On the jobs front, cloud data infrastructure firm Segment officially christened its new EMEA headquarters in Dublin, which will bring 100 jobs to the city.

Meanwhile, Boston software platform Bamboo Rose created 75 roles in Belfast at its new development centre.

Finally, Web Summit co-founder Paddy Cosgrave announced that the company intends to hire for 50 positions across eight cities.