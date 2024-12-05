Can organisations meet employees halfway on return-to-office mandates?

While companies may feel that forcible return-to-office policies are crucial to long-term success, many may find that reaching a compromise yields better results.

Though it has been a while now since organisations reopened their doors upon the lifting of Covid-19 regulations, mandatory return-to-office policies remain a contentious subject. While companies are within their rights to decide where the workforce should be based, it is fair to say that much has changed since the pandemic and working attitudes no longer reflect pre-coronavirus sentiments.

While there is an argument to be made in defence of forcible return-to-office mandates, for example many organisational leaders believe that productivity, engagement and morale are heightened by in-person working, it is also reasonable to suggest that for many, flexible arrangements have greatly improved their personal and working lives.

For Sandra Healy, the CEO and founder of data collection and compliance reporting platform Inclusio, there is a compromise to be made and that starts with establishing a company culture that suits all employees, not solely those who work in an in-person capacity. “A cohesive culture is the backbone of successful hybrid teams because it ensures alignment and fosters trust,” she told SiliconRepublic.com.

“In traditional office settings, culture develops organically through face-to-face interactions, shared experiences and informal conversations. However, hybrid teams miss these natural opportunities for connection, which can result in disjointed collaboration and employees feeling isolated or undervalued.”

Unrealistic expectations

According to Healy, often companies will enforce return-to-office policies for financial reasons, as hybrid models can present challenges, particularly in terms of cost effectiveness and capacity to supervise. “Managers often report that supervising remote teams requires more effort, as they need to actively connect with employees, monitor productivity and maintain team dynamics.”

Additionally, it is expensive to continuously rent a space for use by organisational teams, therefore many employers insist upon full commitment to in-person attendance in order to justify expenditure. There is also a concern among leaders that the physical and mental health issues associated with remote work could negatively impact employees, however, as noted by Healy, while valid, these concerns are not insurmountable.

“Incorporating wellbeing initiatives is essential for supporting employees’ work-life balance and mental health. This could include offering mental health resources, promoting boundaries between work and personal time, and ensuring employees feel supported in managing their workload without burnout.”

Perhaps the most legitimate argument to be made in the conversation around why organisations may need to compromise on return-to-work policies is undoubtedly the issue of accessibility. For many employees with disabilities, health issues or in caregiving roles, returning to in-person work may not be a viable option.

As explained by Healy, these policies tend to disproportionately affect employees who are not in a position to commit to 100pc in-person working and in fact their work would likely suffer if they were to return to an office setting. “These individuals often thrive in remote or hybrid roles, where flexibility allows them to balance their work and personal commitments without sacrificing their productivity or the quality of their work.”

Meet people halfway

To mitigate the impact of forcible return-to-office mandates, particularly in relation to marginalised groups, Healy is of the opinion that organisations should strive to align in-person working models with employee needs, offer hybrid options to those who require it and be open and transparent about the reasoning behind their policies.

For Healy, by articulating the rationale behind the introduction of return-to-office policies, employees can gain a better understanding of the employer’s point of view. A frank discussion about how mandates align with wider company goals can ease tensions and help employees to feel included in the decision-making process.

“Incorporating wellbeing initiatives, such as work-life balance and mental health support and ensuring ongoing opportunities for training and reskilling can further support employee retention and engagement. Flexibility is a key enabler of productivity, innovation and organisational success.”

Ultimately, Healy is of the opinion that a failure to unify teams, in-person and hybrid, under a shared sense of purpose, has the potential to fracture company culture. By aligning employee interests with organisational goals and investing in a healthy, strong culture, companies can address and mitigate many of the problems that would prevent them from compromising on larger return-to-office issues.

