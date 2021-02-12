A window into the post-Covid workplace

From navigating remote interviews to investing in infrastructure, here’s what could be in store for us in the post-pandemic working world.

How we might work in the future has always been a hot topic, but it seems more prescient than ever as we consider the possibilities of a post-Covid workplace. The remote working revolution isn’t likely to leave any of us behind – even those in Big Tech, our editor Elaine Burke wrote recently.

US software giant Salesforce, for example, has already announced its plans for a hybrid future in which most of its staff will work remotely for at least two days every week.

But to make these hybrid workforces a reality, greater reliance on tech tools and services is almost a guarantee, as WSO2’s Asanka Abeysinghe explains here. As the company’s chief technology evangelist, Abeysinghe has his finger on the pulse of technology trends. He believes that self-managed teams will be accompanied by wider adoption of API infrastructures and technologies like wearable devices and movement-tracking sensors.

Recruiters will need to keep using technology, too. Remote interviews, for example, will require video conferencing tools like Zoom or Microsoft Teams. It can be harder to get a feel for a company when chatting to a panel over video. If this is something you’re concerned about, we got some tips from Hays’ Marc Burrage this week. He highlighted the importance of doing your research and asking the right questions to figure out whether a role is right for you – particularly when interviewing remotely.

For more general interview advice, check out this week’s infographic on answering some of the toughest interview questions. It covers 10 questions that US survey respondents said they had found difficult to answer, such as explaining their biggest weakness and justifying what their ideal superpower would be.

And as well as how we implement new tech and hire after Covid, how we reward employees might also be due a rethink, uFlexReward’s Ken Charman believes. He spoke to us about metered working models and how the pandemic may have brought us closer to them.

Thinking of a career change?

With so much technology shaping our future, maybe you’d like to pursue a career that will put you at the forefront of its development. One option is technology consulting. Watch three employees from EY – across tech deliver, operations engineering and more – discuss their careers in the field here.

Or if you’re on the hunt for a new job but would prefer something in software engineering or other technical work, two of this week’s jobs announcements might interest you. HID Global and Fidelity Investments both announced hiring plans for Galway, with further roles at Fidelity lined up for Dublin.

And for those seeking out remote jobs, don’t miss out on our list of 12 companies that are currently hiring for remote positions in Ireland.

