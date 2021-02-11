12 companies hiring for remote jobs right now

Whether you’re interested in software, cryptocurrency or customer success, these are some of the remote jobs on offer in Ireland at the moment.

If you’re hoping for a career change and have enjoyed the shift away from office-centric work over the past few months, you might consider applying for remote jobs.

To help, we’ve listed some of the companies that are currently hiring for remote positions in Ireland.

Accuvio

Sustainability reporting software company Accuvio has developed a cloud-based platform to help clients track their resource consumption and CSR achievements. It has offices in the US, the UK, Australia, Asia and Europe, and its Limerick team is currently hiring for a remote marketing manager.

Bitfinex

Interested in cryptocurrencies? Trading platform Bitfinex is currently looking to fill a remote role in Ireland. It has an opening for a marketing executive to help market its trading products and services and drive campaigns for growth.

CloudAssist

As a Microsoft Certified Cloud Partner, CloudAssist helps customers move to Microsoft platforms such as Teams. It has offices in Clare and Dublin and is currently seeking a secure remote specialist.

Cloudera

US software company Cloudera has teams across the world, from Tokyo to Toronto. Its Irish cohort is based in Cork where it has a number of remote vacancies across business systems analysis, customer success and adoption, and cloud solutions architecture.

Coinbase

Another cryptocurrency platform, Coinbase, is also hiring. It has several remote position for Ireland on its website at the moment, including an institutional support analyst and a community operations support manager.

HRLocker

HR tech company HRLocker recently announced plans to hire 50 new staff. The Lahinch-based company is hiring for a number of remote jobs across sales, software development and product support.

HubSpot

Marketing software provider HubSpot has lots of remote openings across the US, Germany and Ireland at the moment. Its Dublin team is looking for a remote business systems analyst, contract renewal managers and growth specialists.

Liberty IT

Like many companies, Liberty IT has pivoted to remote working in the wake of Covid-19 and it has already decided to transition fully to a hybrid working model in the future. It has software engineering openings at the moment that are both ‘virtual-first’ and remote.

Red Hat

Red Hat, an open-source software provider, is a US company with offices across the globe. Its Irish team is based in Cork and has two remote vacancies at the moment – an adoption specialist and a software engineer.

Regeneron

US biotech Regeneron announced last year that it would expand its Limerick team with 400 new roles. While many of its jobs are on site, it is currently hiring for a remote senior GMP auditor, who will be responsible for planning and conducting quality audits in manufacturing.

Revolut

Having recently announced permanent remote working options for its staff, Revolut has a number of remote positions open right now. It is advertising for visual designer and product designer roles that can both be carried out from a number of European countries – Ireland among them.

Shopify

Online marketplace Shopify has a ‘work from anywhere’ culture and is planning to expand its remote Irish workforce this year. Its remote vacancies in Ireland currently include customer service specialists and it is also advertising developer positions that can be carried out anywhere in Europe.