Do you know what kind of career you want to have?

This week in Careers, we examined some of the most interesting industries that you could get into depending on your priorities, and reported on some amazing jobs news across the island of Ireland.

The jobs market is only getting more diverse as new technologies provide business with new solutions and new avenues to explore. While that’s by and large good news for jobseekers, it can make the question of what type of career you should go into a difficult one.

So when you’re absolutely spoiled for choice, how do you determine what kind of role is the best for you? You could go down the purely logistical route and weigh it up according to salary and location, but we’d argue in Careers that this won’t be enough to provide you with any real fulfilment.

Your work should definitely not be your sole source of fulfilment, of course, but it will need to be satisfying in more ways than a financial one if you want to achieve any real happiness in your role.

If you are working full-time, you likely spend more time at work than you do with your family or friends, or doing your hobbies, so the type of work you do can have a huge impact on your psychological (and existential, perhaps) wellbeing.

This week in Careers, we put the spotlight on a few different areas and examined what benefits they can bring and what kind of work they entail. Really, your preference will depend on your own personal values and priorities, but it’s good to recognise that all different manner of careers can be very satisfying in different ways.

Have you ever considered a career in consultancy? Maybe you should. A career in this area promises to bring a dynamic and varied working experience, and a supportive work environment and company culture to boot. The people at PwC we spoke to were only happy to attest to this fact.

We also chatted with Susan Hayes, a site lead at pharma giant Shire’s operation in Dunboyne. A career with Shire, Hayes explained, promises to bring fulfilment because employees can devote their time to producing medicines to serve patients with rare and highly specialised conditions such as Hunter syndrome, epilepsy and haemophilia.

We also reported on a range of exciting jobs announcements around the country. In total, there were 495 jobs announced just this week across the island of Ireland.

Software solutions firm SmashFly kicked the week off well with the announcement that it is to open a new office in Belfast that will house 70 staff.

Intertrust Ireland made a commitment to additional growth at its Dublin office and announced 60 financial services jobs.

Also in finance, fintech firm Fexco revealed 175 new positions at its headquarters in Killorglin, Co Kerry.

Newly merged tech firm Paradyn broke news of job fortune and has stated that it will double its headcount in Ireland with 40 hires.

Finally, in Sligo, life sciences company Phibro announced plans to open a new biologics manufacturing facility at the IDA Finisklin Business Park in Sligo, creating 150 jobs over the next five years.

For more on any of these stories, follow the links above.