Derry’s new tech event is seeking start-up pitches from women

The LineUp, a new Startacus tech event taking place this year, will soon be calling for applications from aspiring woman start-up founders.

In March of this year, Derry will be hosting a new tech event called LineUp. The first of its kind and receiving support from Allstate NI and Startacus, the conference’s main focus will be on women in tech, tech inclusion, the future of work, and the future of education.

LineUp is set to take place on 5 March, and will comprise a one-day event during the region’s Enterprise Week. One of its confirmed features is an all-Ireland women in tech start-up pitch competition called The 20.

The 20 will see between 10 and 12 women founding teams take to the stage to pitch their ideas. The winner – to be crowned The 20 champion for 2020 – will receive an award of support from 20 leading business and start-up experts attending the event.

‘Access to a diary of connections’

Startacus co-founder Alastair Cameron spoke about plans in the lead-up to the event and emphasised that the team is looking forward “to receiving applications from throughout the island of Ireland”.

“We also encourage applications from early stage female founding teams in the North West,” he said. “We are really keen to not only give a platform to women in tech, but to make sure that the winning start-up is given access to a diary of connections that can help that start-up fulfil its potential.

“Building a strong network is invaluable to any start-up’s success, so we feel that this prize could open unimaginable doors. We also can’t wait to announce who those 20 advocates and mentors will be.”

Applications for The 20 are being sought from the beginning of February, Startacus has said, and it will be sharing details for submissions across its social media accounts. At that time, tickets for LineUp will also become available.

Its confirmed key speakers so far include Dell’s Dave Graham, Rradar’s Naomi Timperly, Concentrix’s Paula Kennedy Garcia, and angel investor Mary McKenna.