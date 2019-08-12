Siro announces Dundalk site as its first gigabit business park

The services will be provided through Siro’s retail partner Digiweb.

On Sunday (11 August), wholesale broadband provider Siro announced that it had provided services to The Brewery in Louth, which makes the site Ireland’s first business park running entirely on gigabit broadband.

The gigabit connections are available to 39 businesses in the park, and are provided by Siro’s retail partner Digiweb. Businesses in the park include ControlSoft, Coca Cola, and Dunraven Systems.

Dundalk was the first town on Siro’s network that had complete gigabit coverage. The Brewery, which sits on a 20-acre site just outside of Dundalk, was built over the former Macardle Moore brewery.

In a statement, Siro said: “Siro’s gigabit connectivity will allow businesses to avail of broadband that is three times faster than the best service available in Dublin (350 Mbps) and ten times more powerful than the fastest average internet speed in Ireland.”

Siro’s chief commercial officer, Ronan Whelan, said: “We are delighted to boost the success of companies in residence at The Brewery Business Park. Dundalk was the first town in the country connected to the Siro network, and the demand has been phenomenal to date.

“This announcement forms part of our strategy to revitalise towns across Ireland by sparking a digital transformation, helping to attract investment and encouraging more people to establish businesses in regional towns like Dundalk.”

Whelan continued: “This investment will give these businesses access to the most powerful broadband available in Ireland, enabling them to have the same competitive advantage in terms of connectivity as leading international hubs like Tokyo and Hong Kong.”

Digiwebs’ operations manager, Brendan McGahon, said: “Since joining the Siro network in 2016, we have seen the profound benefits that our electric broadband powered by Siro delivers to business. Companies at The Brewery Business Park now have access to the gold standard for broadband internationally and we have no doubt that it will enable them to reach new heights.”

Siro’s network now has 11 retailers offering connections to over 250,000 homes and businesses in 45 towns around Ireland. These operators are Vodafone, Digiweb, Sky, BT, Carnsore Broadband, Rocket Broadband, Kerry Broadband, eNet, Airwire, Pure Telecom and WestNet.

Siro said it has plans to include even more retailers as competition increases in the future.