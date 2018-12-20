Sky Ireland now on Siro’s fibre-to-the-home network

FTTH is the fastest-growing segment in Irish telecoms.

Broadcaster and broadband provider Sky Ireland has joined Siro’s fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) digital network.

Siro’s 1Gbps broadband network is now live in 30 towns across the country, with 10 retailers offering connections to 200,000 homes and businesses, offered on an open-access basis to all telecoms retailers in Ireland.

‘The seal of approval by Sky, Europe’s largest entertainment company, is testament to the quality of our network’

– JOHN KEANEY

Siro has formed partnerships with 10 operators – Vodafone, Digiweb, Sky, BT, Carnsore Broadband, Rocket Broadband, Kerry Broadband, Enet, Airwire and Westnet – with more retailers expected to come on board.

Sky’s no limit

Using the existing ESB network, Siro – a joint venture between ESB and Vodafone – delivers fibre optic cables all the way to the building, with no copper connections at any point.

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with Sky which is another milestone in Siro’s mission to enable Ireland’s gigabit society,” said recently appointed Siro CEO John Keaney.

“The seal of approval by Sky, Europe’s largest entertainment company, is testament to the quality of our network.

“They recognise how fibre-to-the-home broadband is transforming how people access and experience content. Sky customers, who can begin placing orders from today, are guaranteed the best broadband in Ireland.”

Fibre is now in the nation’s digital diet

Keaney, citing ComReg Q3 data, said that the FTTH segment is the fastest-growing segment of the Irish broadband market, with FTTH connections nearly doubling since the start of 2018. FTTH and 5G will be the two most watched segments in the years ahead.

In recent weeks, Eir revealed a plan to invest €1bn to transform its infrastructure, including converting 1.4m homes that were fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) to FTTH, as well as a €150m plan to bring 4G to 99pc geographic coverage and kick-start the first of the company’s 5G networks in key cities.

Virgin Media’s Project Lightning plan is making stealthy progress, and the company recently revealed it surpassed 900,000 premises across Ireland with fibre, capable of receiving 1Gbps speeds. It expects that it will surpass 1m premises over the next two years.