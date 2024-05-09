Expleo launches €1m AI hub and talent incubator in Ireland

Rebecca Keenan, co-lead of the hub, said that there is currently a ‘blank space’ in the AI landscape because businesses ‘simply don’t know where to start’.

Expleo, the global engineering, technology and consulting services provider, has invested €1m to launch an AI centre of excellence in Ireland today (9 May).

Spread across two central hubs in the company’s Dublin and Belfast HQs, the centre of excellence aims to help businesses adopt AI for a range of purposes, from generative AI and fraud detection to predictive analysis and quality assurance.

Expleo said that more than 380 experts will collaborate as part of the centre to help businesses meet their specific needs with AI.

Rebecca Keenan, global head of intelligent automation at Expleo, said that even though it is time to embrace AI there is currently a “blank space” in the AI landscape because businesses “simply don’t know where to start”.

“The launch of our AI centre of excellence hopes to fill in this gap and give organisations a jumping-off point for their AI journeys,” said Keenan, who will co-lead the centre.

“At Expleo, we recognise that artificial intelligence is a force that will revolutionise how we conduct business. We are harnessing the power of AI to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency and ultimately deliver greater value to businesses.”

Rob McConnell, director of solutions at Expleo Ireland and co-lead of the centre, said the idea is to “demystify” AI and help businesses around the globe make the most of the technology. “By channelling the power of artificial intelligence, we are empowering businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape and changing their perception of what is possible.”

Expleo, which has more than 19,000 employees globally, said that the centre of excellence will also incorporate a talent incubator to hone AI knowledge and skills within the company. This will include training programmes, mentorship and other initiatives to develop the “next generation” of AI leaders.

Headquartered in France, Expleo has operations in 30 countries and said it generates €1.4bn in revenue. Earlier this year, the company said it is investing €2m over two years in an accelerator for team-led ideas that address the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

