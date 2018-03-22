Irish tech to defend 40m Russian mobile subscribers against SMS fraud

Anam’s technology will help defend Tele2 Russia from one of the greatest areas of mobile network fraud: unauthorised text messaging.

Irish software firm Anam has signed a substantial three-year contract with one of Russia’s key mobile operators, Tele2 Russia, to combat SMS fraud.

The agreement will see the overlay of Anam’s managed A2P SMS services portfolio on the currently deployed SMS firewall on Tele2’s network.

‘Unsolicited SMS and SMS-driven fraud once topped the list of customer applications that reported fake bank messages, information on wins, ads with links to fraud websites and more’

– OLEG RESHETIN

Tele2 serves 40.3 m subscribers across operations in 65 regions in Russia.

The channel had been suffering from low quality and grey routing into mobile network operators across the world for a considerable time, eating into its revenues and earnings.

“Early success is very encouraging and indicative of the great potential to convert grey-route SMS to legitimate traffic, protect subscribers from unwanted SMS and ensure deserved revenue streams for our customers,” explained Hugh Carberry, director of revenue analytics at Anam.

Blocking mobile fraud

Tele2 initially purchased the Anam firewall in 2014 to manage spam SMS, and the two companies have worked closely since then to tackle SMS fraud on the Tele2 network, including empowering subscribers through the introduction of a user-controlled feature to blacklist message originators.

The Anam firewall has become an essential cornerstone of the Tele2 network as it protects subscribers from unauthorised SMS messages and SMS-driven fraud, as well as fulfilling Russian regulations in this area.

“Tele2 is using a multi-level protection system to detect and block mobile fraud on its network,” explained Oleg Reshetin, product strategy director at Tele2.

“Unsolicited SMS and SMS-driven fraud once topped the list of customer applications that reported fake bank messages, information on wins, ads with links to fraud websites and more.

“Our cooperation with Anam helped us filter out mass texting and provide our clients with easy-to-use tools to blacklist unwanted messages.

“These measures led to a sharp decrease in a number of complaints about unauthorised SMS. Our further partnership will largely contribute to Tele2’s intention to provide its clients with secure and most-up-to-date services,” Reshetin said.