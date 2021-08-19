More than 90 rights orgs worldwide oppose Apple image inspection plans

A new open letter says the proposed features will endanger vulnerable children and open the door to government repression.

More than 90 civil society and human rights organisations around the world have today published an open letter calling for Apple to abandon its controversial plans to scan devices and messages for child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The coalition says that the measures, despite being designed to protect children and limit the spread of CSAM, will “create new risks for children and could be used to censor speech and threaten the privacy and security of people around the world”.

The organisations also say that “the breadth of the international coalition joining the letter demonstrates the extent to which Apple’s plans open the door to threats to human rights across the globe.”

The features, announced earlier this month, include the detection of CSAM-related search queries which will be used to redirect users to information about why this is harmful and how they can get help. Siri and Search will also be able to provide guidance on how users can report CSAM or other exploitation.

More controversially though, the plans also include using machine learning to detect if explicit images are being sent or received by users registered on a family account as being under the age of 13. Users’ content uploaded to iCloud will also be checked against existing CSAM in the US National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) database.

The new open letter says notes that “algorithms designed to detect sexually explicit material are notoriously unreliable. They are prone to mistakenly flag art, health information, educational resources, advocacy messages, and other imagery.”

The coalition also says the system assumes “child” accounts are actually registered to children under 13, and that the corresponding parental notification feature is open to abuse. “LGBTQ+ youths on family accounts with unsympathetic parents” are “particularly at risk.”

The letter goes on to say that the feature also sets a precedent of adding image-scanning backdoors to Apple’s systems, and “governments could compel Apple to extend notification to other accounts” for purposes other than child protection. Last week, the company said last week it would “

The coalition says that this concern also applies to the feature that uses hashing to compare images to the NCMEC database. Apple and other tech companies “will face enormous pressure — and potentially legal requirements — from governments around the world to scan photos not just for CSAM, but also for other images a government finds objectionable.”

“Those images may be of human rights abuses, political protests…or even unflattering images of the very politicians who will pressure the company to scan for them. And that pressure could extend to all images stored on the device, not just those uploaded to iCloud.

“Thus, Apple will have laid the foundation for censorship, surveillance, and persecution on a global basis.”

Despite the company’s claims that it will always refuse government pressure to aid in repression, CitizenLab reported this week that the company bans hundreds of political phrases from iPhone engravings in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The letter concludes by saying that while the proliferation of CSAM is undoubtedly a serious issue and that efforts to protect children are laudable, Apple’s plans “put children and its other users at risk, both now and in the future.” The coalition asks the company to abandon the plans and work with civil society groups in future on issues of privacy.

This is the latest in a slate of criticism the tech giant has received for the plans, including from the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Apple’s own employees. Rules along similar lines passed by the European Parliament in July drew corresponding responses.