OpenAI and Reddit team up to bring more data to ChatGPT

The two companies said the deal will help OpenAI’s products showcase Reddit content and allow Reddit to bring new AI-powered features to its users.

OpenAI has partnered with Reddit to bring real-time data and content from the platform to ChatGPT.

The deal will give OpenAI access to Reddit’s Data API, which will allow OpenAI’s products to “better understand and showcase Reddit content”. The partnership will also see OpenAI become a Reddit advertising partner.

For Reddit, the deal will allow it to “bring new AI-powered features to redditors and mods”. The company said it will build on OpenAI’s platform of AI models.

“Reddit has become one of the internet’s largest open archives of authentic, relevant and always up-to-date human conversations about anything and everything,” said Reddit CEO Steve Huffman. “Including it in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more of what they’re looking for and helps new audiences find community on Reddit.”

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. OpenAI disclosed that CEO Sam Altman is a shareholder in Reddit, but added that the partnership was led by OpenAI’s COO and approved by its independent board of directors.

“We are thrilled to partner with Reddit to enhance ChatGPT with uniquely timely and relevant information, and to explore the possibilities to enrich the Reddit experience with AI-powered features,” said OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap

The deal comes at an interesting time for both companies. OpenAI recently unveiled a new flagship model called GPT-4o, which can interact with text, audio and images “in real time” and is being integrated with ChatGPT. But the company also said goodbye to two veteran employees earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Reddit recently unveiled its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) and reportedly raised more than $500m as part of this bid at a valuation of around $6.5bn. However, an earnings report from Reddit suggests it had a $575m loss tied to this IPO, The New York Times reports.

