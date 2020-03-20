Irish companies given more time to file annual returns due to coronavirus

Minister Humphreys has announced the decision to give businesses and financial advisers more time to file annual returns so that they can focus on more immediate financial challenges.

Yesterday (19 March), Minister for Business, Enterprise & Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD, announced a decision by the registrar of companies that all annual returns due for filing between now and 30 June 2020 will be treated as if they have been filed on time if all parts are completed by that date.

The decision was made to give businesses and their financial advisers room to focus on more immediate and unexpected financial challenges and, if needed, the deadline may be pushed back further.

For companies due to complete annual return filing at any stage between now and the end of June, this means that their annual return will be marked as filed on time if they capture the B1 form, upload their financial statements, pay the fee and submit it online and, finally, deliver the signature page as normal to the chief revenue officer (CRO).

Businesses can also complete the filing as normal using Revenue Online Services signatures instead of a signatures page.

Minister Humphreys highlighted the need for this decision given the current “difficult, worrying and upsetting time for many businesses”.

“We are doing everything we can to support them,” she said. “I am in constant contact with our business sectors and stakeholders and we are assessing the situation constantly.

“I have also written to all of our companies registered with the CRO outlining the many supports that are available from the Government. If practical and immediate action can be taken to assist business, then that will be done.

“Working together, we can make the decisions and take the actions which will ensure that we minimise the worst impacts of this disruption and that we are best placed to return to normality when it passes.”

The department has advised that companies in a position to file as normal during this time should do so, and that annual returns likely won’t be processed within the usual timeframes.

It has reassured businesses that “anything received will be queued and processed as soon as possible”.