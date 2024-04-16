ATU launches 60 PhD scholarships through TU Rise fund

ATU said the scholarships cover a broad range of disciplines and successful applicants will serve as a bridge between the university and enterprises.

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) has launched 60 new PhD scholarships, as part of a broader effort to build up research capacity between academia and regional enterprises.

The 60 scholarships are being funded by the TU Research and Innovation Supporting Enterprise (Rise) fund, which is being co-funded by the Irish Government and the EU. This fund was launched last year to boost research and engagement with local businesses.

The scholarships cover a broad range of disciplines, including advanced manufacturing, agri-tech, ICT, life sciences, medtech and more. ATU said successful recipients will build expertise in their field and develop stronger collaborations with regional enterprises aligned to Ireland’s Smart Specialisation Strategy and the Regional Enterprise plans.

After developing their skills and becoming highly skilled researchers, the goal is for these applicants to serve as a bridge between the university and enterprises through placements.

Dr John Bartlett said the successful applicants will join ATU’s five Postgraduate Research Training Programmes which were launched yesterday (15 April).

“These scholarships present an exciting and valuable set of opportunities to a new generation of postgraduate researchers who will be joining the ATU research and academic community, and also to the enterprises that they will be working with,” Bartlett said. “Congratulations to the staff who have developed these projects and have won the €19.6m funding for them.”

ATU president Dr Orla Flynn said the TU Rise funding is “extremely welcome” and that it will give ATU the resources to develop its capacity and “grow our research community”.

“The TU Rise allocation underlines ATU’s commitment to advancing research and innovation across the northern and western region,” Flynn said. “I want to thank colleagues from both the HEA and the Northern and Western Regional Assembly for their support throughout this funding call.”

