CERN taskforce arrives in Ireland to assess membership bid

The taskforce has arrived to Ireland to assess the country’s associate membership application, which would bring various benefits for Irish citizens, academics and businesses.

The Irish Government has welcomed a taskforce from the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), which has arrived to assess Ireland’s application for membership.

Ireland finally applied for associate membership status with the organisation last year – following various requests from academia. If all goes well, it is hoped Ireland will become an associate member of CERN by late 2024.

The taskforce has arrived to Ireland to evaluate its application and will spend the next two days meeting with Government officials and representatives from higher education institutions, enterprises and research groups.

This taskforce met earlier today (17 April) with Tánaiste Micheál Martin, TD, and Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Patrick O’Donovan, TD. Martin expressed support for Ireland’s ambition to join CERN, describing it as an “inspiring example of international cooperation”.

“Ireland’s application for associate membership fits with our ambition for strengthened international collaborations and global partnerships that is at the heart of the Global Ireland strategy,” Martin said.

CERN – the organisation behind the Large Hadron Collider – is one of the biggest scientific research centres in the world, bringing together around 18,000 researchers. But Ireland is one of only three EU countries that is not a member with CERN – a fact that the country’s academics have been speaking out against for years.

Membership to CERN would let Irish citizens apply for jobs with the research centre, while Irish academics could apply for CERN research projects. It would also let companies in Ireland bid for contracts with the research centre.

“This visit has been an invaluable opportunity to showcase our world-class research and innovation community and highlight the significant contribution that Ireland’s researchers and businesses can bring to CERN,” Martin said.

There have been discussions about Ireland becoming a member of CERN for years, but costs have long been cited as an issue. Full membership would cost roughly €13.5m annually, but associate membership is expected to cost about €1.9m per year.

It is hoped that CERN will make a final decision on Ireland’s application by June 2024. After a period of five years of associate membership status, Ireland and CERN would then discuss future membership options.

