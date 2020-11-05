Apple could be facing potential power chip shortage for iPhone 12

Production of the iPhone 12 could be hampered with reports that Apple is facing a shortage of a vital chip that manages power consumption.

Following a delayed launch of the iPhone 12 due to production issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Apple may now be facing another obstacle in the production of its flagship device. According to Bloomberg, those familiar its production said that the company is facing a shortage of an important power chip that is important in facilitating 5G and new camera features.

They added that the cause of the production bottleneck is the result of increasing demand for silicon and, once again, disruption caused by the pandemic. Furthermore, any potential disruptions could last over the next two financial quarters.

While it is still unknown what the final impact will be in the run up to Christmas, it’s believed suppliers will still prioritise Apple and the iPhone 12 over other customers also looking to acquire the in-demand parts.

Supply issues ‘not a surprise’

Apple’s major chip supplier, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, had previously said that 5G phones require up to 40pc more chip content compared with a 4G device. This, along with the great uncertainty caused by the pandemic, has resulted in phone manufacturers such as Huawei buying large quantities of chips to offset any future shortages.

While not specifying Apple’s power-management chips, Tim Cook said during its recent earnings call that chip supply issues were “not a surprise” given the company is ramping up production of the iPhone 12 to meet demand and that it’s “hard to predict” future disruption.

When asked about the potential disruption caused by a shortage of power-management chips, Apple declined to comment. Apple uses a number of suppliers for this type of chip, including one designed by Qualcomm for the 5G modem and a component from Texas Instruments to control power to the camera system in the iPhone 12 Pro.

The tech giant recently confirmed a record-setting fourth quarter with revenues of $64.7bn. However, as production delays meant the iPhone 12 launch fell outside of Apple’s 2020 fiscal year, it resulted in the steepest quarterly drop in iPhone sales in two years, down 20.7pc to $26.4bn.