Apple springs into action with first product launch of 2021 confirmed

Apple will reveal its latest products on 20 April while Samsung will host its third product event of the year on 28 April.

Earlier this week, Siri was asked, “When is the next Apple event?” The iPhone assistant answered some users with the now-confirmed details.

Titled ‘Spring Loaded’, Apple’s next product showcase will take place on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Apple fans will be able to watch the event live on Apple.com and via Apple TV from 6pm Irish Standard Time. There will be no invited members of the media attending the event in person due to ongoing Covid-19 precautions.

What to expect at Apple’s Spring Loaded event

Apple’s first product announcements of 2021 are expected to be iPad-heavy. Rumoured devices include new iPad Pro models, a low-cost iPad and a new iPad Mini.

Bloomberg predicts that Apple will showcase a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with new mini-LED display technology and a 5G chip.

Upgraded camera technology is also expected for the new iPad lines, along with the addition of an A14X processor with speed to match the M1 introduced in last year’s suite of Mac products.

Apple is also expected to launch a refreshed line of iMacs, a sixth-generation Apple TV and updated AirPods some time this year, but these might not arrive until the company’s autumn event.

Products looking more likely for spring are the rumoured AirTags. Assets for these Bluetooth-enabled tracking tags have reportedly been seen by MacRumors. Similar trackers from Tile have been around for a long time, but with the recent expansion of Apple’s Find My network, the timing of an Apple product line makes sense.

Earlier this month, Apple opened up the Find My network to allow third-party devices to be found using the company’s software, which helps you track down lost items. While allowing other products to use the service, Apple is likely to ensure it has its own-brand hardware available to users too.

Samsung Unpacked could have a laptop reveal

Samsung also announced a spring product launch, marking its third event of 2021.

In January, we had the launch of the new Galaxy S21 flagship smartphone line, followed by a cheaper line of Galaxy A devices in March.

Scheduled for 28 April, the trailer for the next Samsung Unpacked event hints that “the most powerful Galaxy is coming” and the visuals indicate the opening of a laptop.

Reports predict that upcoming Galaxy Book laptops from Samsung will include 5G connectivity, OLED screens and other high-end specs building on the battery and connectivity expectations driven by smartphones. New foldable phones are also much anticipated from Samsung but possibly not to be revealed until summer 2021.

Galaxy Unpacked will be livestreamed at Samsung.com from 3pm IST on 28 April.