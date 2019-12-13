After raising $206m this year DataRobot has acquired Paxata

After DataRobot raised an impressive $206m in its Series E round in September, the company planned more acquisitions. DataRobot has now made its fifth and largest purchase to date, acquiring Paxata.

This year, Boston-based enterprise AI platform DataRobot announced a massive $206m Series E raise, bringing the total raised by the company to aroud $430.6m.

Set up by Jeremy Achin and Thomas DeGody in 2012, DataRobot is an automated machine learning platform that helps build and deploy accurate predictive models. Its investors include Sapphire Ventures, DFJ Growth, Geodesic Capital, Intel Capital and Sands Capital, among several more.

After the latest funding round was announced, Achin and DeGody said that they were considering some potential acquisition opportunities. The company already acquired ParallelM in June and Cursor in February. Prior to 2019, DataRobot made two other acquisitions in 2017.

This week, we have seen the first post-fundraising acquisition come to fruition, and it’s the company’s largest acquisition to date.

DataRobot has acquired Paxata, a data preparation platform start-up. Neither of the companies disclosed the terms of the deal or the price that DataRobot paid for Paxata, a Californian company that has raised a total of $86m in venture capital to date.

Automating the AI lifecycle from start to finish

In a statement, DataRobot said that the acquisition will bolster its end-to-end AI capabilities, while alleviating pain points for customers.

Achin said: “Data prep for AI has been a long-standing challenge for AI projects.

“With the addition of the AI-enabled data prep and enterprise data fabric solution from Paxata, we will now give business users the industry’s most complete enterprise-class platform to automate the AI lifecycle from start to finish.”

After announcing the acquisition, the companies unveiled a first-of-its-kind integration into DataRobot’s AI catalogue, making it easier for business analyst and citizen data scientists to prepare data for machine learning.

In addition to the new capability that is available from today, the teams will work together to refine and strengthen the next generation of data preparation for AI in 2020. DataRobot will also continue to support existing Paxata customers.

Ben Haines, SVP and CIO at Verizon Media said: “Combining AI-enabled data prep from Paxata with enterprise AI capabilities from DataRobot will supercharge our ability to transform data and deliver better outcomes all within one platform.

“As a current customer of both companies, we recognise the strategic value of this acquisition and look forward to the added capabilities that the integration and new data prep offering will include.”