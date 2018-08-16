Are you one of the fastest growing tech firms in Ireland?

If you are, then the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 50 Awards want you!

Deloitte has issued a call out for Irish tech companies to enter the 2018 Technology Fast 50 Awards.

The awards rank Ireland’s fastest growing indigenous technology companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth in turnover in the last four years.

‘Through these awards, we recognise Irish technology companies that are at the cutting edge’

– DAVID SHANAHAN

They demonstrate the contribution of the indigenous technology sector – cumulatively, the 2017 Fast 50 winners generated approximately €858 million in total annual revenues in 2016.

The average revenue of companies featuring on the ranking was approximately €17m, while the average growth rate of the companies over the last four years was 290pc.

eShopWorld secured the top spot in 2017, for the third year in a row. The company achieved a growth rate of 3,632pc over the last four years. The company is a leader in global e-commerce and logistics management, with a world class modular solution that gives online retailers control over the end-to-end customer journey – from global checkout to returns.

A showcase of the best tech that Ireland can offer

“Through these awards, we recognise Irish technology companies that are at the cutting edge, using technology for progress, to address the challenges that we all face and create opportunities, both for themselves and for those that use their products,” said David Shanahan, partner at Deloitte and Fast 50 programme lead.

“We’re excited to once again provide a showcase of the very best of what Ireland’s technology sector has to offer.”

This year’s awards programme will include a number of award categories in addition to the overall ranking.

As the prevalence and sophistication of cyber threats increases, 2018 will see the introduction of a cyber security award.

For the second year running, the awards will include the fintech award category, sponsored by Silicon Valley Bank. The winner of this award will receive an expenses paid trade and networking mission to Silicon Valley hosted by Silicon Valley Bank.

The Deloitte MNC Patron Awards will also be open to applicants, including: Innovative New Technology Award in association with Google; Export Award in association with Intel; Impact Award in association with PayPal; Leading Female Award in association with Vodafone; Life Science Award in association with Medtronic; and Disruptive Technology Award in association with Facebook

To enter the awards, entrant businesses must have been trading for at least four years, be headquartered in Ireland or Northern Ireland and have base year operating revenues of €50,000 and current year operating revenue of at least €1m.

The closing date for entries is 14 September and the winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on 2 November.

For details of criteria and how to enter go here