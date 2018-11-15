Digital Marketing Institute strikes education deal with HubSpot

Global expansion on cards for Dublin digital marketing skills player as it opens new locations in Dallas and Brisbane.

The Dublin-headquartered Digital Marketing Institute (DMI) has forged a deal to provide exclusive content and digital assets for graphic design education to HubSpot’s official learning resource, HubSpot Academy.

This makes DMI the first professional learning organisation to provide coursework to HubSpot Academy, which has more than 500,000 members. Until now, HubSpot Academy has relied only on internally developed content.

‘Social media publishers don’t necessarily need a degree in graphic design to produce compelling graphics that attract and retain a robust following’

– KEN FITZPATRICK

The pivotal deal coincides with DMI’s expansion in the US and Australia where it has opened new offices in Dallas and Brisbane, respectively, to serve its 27,990-strong global alumni/member base.

“As our first-ever collaboration with an educational provider, DMI delivers core expertise in professional digital marketing to transform HubSpot Academy’s offerings and allow our members to acquire a deeper industry knowledge than ever before,” said Mark Kilens, creator of HubSpot Academy and a member of DMI’s Global Industry Advisory Council.

“Thanks to DMI, all publishers – from bloggers and small business owners to corporate marketing executives – can learn the skills needed to communicate more effectively via social media, using visual design capabilities that advance engagement, open rates and sharing online.”

Dublin is the right spot for HubSpot

The collaboration comes just as HubSpot begins a major expansion in Dublin after signing a 20-year lease with Hibernia REIT to rent new office space on the city’s south docks. The deal will give HubSpot enough room to potentially accommodate 1,400 staff at two locations north and south of the Liffey river. In September, Siliconrepublic.com reported that the company had surpassed the crucial 100-engineer milestone in Dublin.

The collaboration of HubSpot Academy and DMI resulted in a co-branded, online course called Graphic Design Essentials. DMI’s coursework covers all core aspects of digital marketing and is delivered via an iterative development process for better engagement and retention of instruction.

“There is a global shortage of professionals with digital marketing skills, and we’re pleased to partner with HubSpot Academy to address this knowledge strain on the global economy,” said Ken Fitzpatrick, CEO of Digital Marketing Institute. “Social media publishers don’t necessarily need a degree in graphic design to produce compelling graphics that attract and retain a robust following. Our content supports all skill levels and helps all business types to succeed in quickly and easily making a digital impact.”