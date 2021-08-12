eBay largely meets earnings expectations but predicts slowdown next quarter

The company slightly beat on EPS and slightly missed on revenue, with the numbers affected by the sale of its Korean business.

eBay posted second quarter earnings that were largely in line with analyst predictions, even as it predicted a slowdown in Q3.

For the three months ending 30 June, Wall Street had been expecting quarterly revenue of $3bn, but the company reported just $2.7bn, a 14pc increase year-on-year. On the other hand, eBay reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99, steady from last year and edging out predictions of $0.95.

For the current quarter, the company predicts revenues of just $2.42bn-$2.47bn, representing 6-8pc growth year-on-year but a slump from the previous period. Similarly, eBay expects diluted EPS to slide to $0.86-$0.90. The Covid-19 e-commerce bump appears to fading away for the company.

Despite the outlook for the future, Jamie Iannone, eBay’s CEO said he was “pleased to announce another strong quarter” on announcement of the results. “We remain relentlessly focused on accelerating our product innovation by harnessing the power of next-gen technology and creating a more seamless experience for sellers,” continued Iannone.

“We are delivering innovative category experiences for buyers and quickly evolving in our pursuit to be the best global marketplace to sell and buy.”

The second quarter results were particularly affected by the announcement on 24 June that eBay is selling its South Korean business to domestic retailer E-Mart for $3bn. In the earnings call, the company said it was “simplifying our portfolio and growing our core.” The sale was reported as discontinued operations, which necessitated a slight downward adjustment of the forecast eBay had made for Q2.

During the reporting period, eBay began allowing customers to sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platform, which it said at the time would “offer greater access to a broader audience of collectors and creators.” The business believes it can “combine eBay’s global reach with the principle that anyone can find almost anything on our platform”.

eBay’s slight miss on Q2 revenue and somewhat glum predictions for Q3 closely mirror those of its giant rival Amazon. It also expects the Covid-19 e-commerce boost to fade this quarter and revenues to slip accordingly, the company said two weeks ago.