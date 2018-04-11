Mark Foley appointed as new EirGrid chief executive

Mark Foley will be joining EirGrid as the body’s new CEO later this year.

EirGrid, the body tasked with managing the Irish national grid, has a new CEO at the helm.

The group announced today (11 April) that Mark Foley would be joining as chief executive.

A wealth of experience

Foley is making the move from his position as managing director of land solutions at Coillte, having previously held the title of managing director of Coillte Enterprise. Prior to his work at Coillte, Foley was the director of capital programmes at Dublin Airport Authority.

Group chair John O’Connor described Foley as “exceptionally well experienced and qualified” for the position. He added that the new CEO is well equipped “to lead the organisation through an unprecedented time of change in the energy sector”.

O’Connor continued: “He brings a wealth of expertise in strategy development and implementation, innovation, infrastructure development, and renewable energy. He has the experience and skillset to fulfil this demanding role to a very high standard in challenging times.”

He added that Foley understands the crucial role EirGrid Group plays in the management, development and operation of the Irish power system and the electricity market across the island. He is confident that Foley will successfully forge relationships with key stakeholders to benefit various communities in Ireland.

Foley will take up his role on 25 June of this year, replacing Fintan Slye, who stepped down from the role to join National Grid UK.

EirGrid has many challenges ahead

EirGrid is currently analysing Ireland’s future energy needs in order to meet predicted requirements, releasing a series of scenario reports outlining possible future energy situations.

Aidan Skelly, acting as interim chief executive before Foley’s appointment, explained the rationale: “The draft scenarios have been developed using our own experience and significant input from Government departments and agencies, energy research groups, and representative groups.

“We believe this initiative will also help Government, our customers and other stakeholders to make informed decisions. It is important to note also that this is a high-level, regional report and does not pick specific sites or locations where new infrastructure will be needed.”