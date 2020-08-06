Facebook and Twitter take down Trump’s false Covid-19 claim

Both Facebook and Twitter have intervened to remove a video shared by US president Donald Trump, in which he wrongly claimed that children are ‘almost immune’ to Covid-19.

Over the last few months, there has been a surge in misinformation relating to the Covid-19 pandemic online. During the same period of time, Twitter has begun taking a stronger stance against misinformation and potentially harmful content posted on its social media platform.

The social media platform has flagged videos posted by US president Donald Trump, informing users that the content is misleading or manipulated, and in some cases, the company has removed tweets entirely.

At the end of July, Twitter also removed a tweet that had been retweeted by the president and his son, which promoted a bogus cure for Covid-19.

Now, both Facebook and Twitter have intervened to delete an interview clip in which Trump falsely claimed that children are “almost immune” from Covid-19.

The video was published by campaign account TeamTrump before it was later shared from the president’s account. The content was published arguing in support of the reopening of schools in the US.

Removing the video

The move comes after Facebook has remained relatively lenient towards content published by political figures, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg stating that the company does not want to interfere with political speech.

In May 2020, Facebook refused to take action against a Trump post that included threats of military violence against Black Lives Matter demonstrators. However, on separate occasions the company has taken action against Trump ads that used Nazi imagery, a misleading video targeting CNN and a four-minute video that was removed due to a copyright complaint.

This marks the first occasion in which Facebook has taken action to remove Trump’s content based on its Covid-19 misinformation policy.

A spokesperson from the social media company said: “This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from Covid-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful Covid-19 misinformation.”

Twitter froze campaign account @TeamTrump, forcing the account to delete the videos in order to publish future tweets.

A spokesperson for Twitter said the tweets were “in violation of the Twitter rules on Covid-19 misinformation.” The tweets were later deleted.

Covid-19 and children

Despite Trump’s claims, a recent study has found that children under the age of five can carry the virus at higher levels than adults. Chicago-based paediatric infectious diseases expert Dr Taylor Heald-Sargent, led the study published in JAMA Pediatrics.

Heald-Sargent commented: “The school situation is so complicated – there are many nuances beyond just the scientific one. But one takeaway from this is that we can’t assume that just because kids aren’t getting sick, or very sick, that they don’t have the virus.”

The NHS has confirmed that although cases in children are often less serious, children can in fact get Covid-19, and as a result are not immune. A study published in The Lancet confirmed that a small population of children who develop severe cases of the virus require ICU admission and prolonged ventilation – which can have long-lasting health implications, though a fatal outcome is rare.

In the US, some schools have already reopened and had to deal with the spread of the virus.

In Indiana, the superintendent of Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation said he was “very shocked” that the school had to implement an emergency protocol on the first day of the school’s reopening, after a student tested positive for Covid-19.

US president Donald Trump. Image: actionsports/Depositphotos