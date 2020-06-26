Keywords Studios acquires UK development studio Coconut Lizard

As part of the acquisition, Keywords Studios will have access to Coconut Lizard’s game development services and its talent pool.

On Friday (26 June), Dublin-headquartered technical and creative services provider Keywords Studios announced that it has acquired Coconut Lizard.

Based in Gateshead, the UK, Coconut Lizard provides specialised game development services, such as engineering services, with expertise in the Unreal game development engine. The start-up was founded in 2015 by Robert and Patima Troughton.

Using analysis tools such as Razor CPU/GPU, PIX, VTune and bespoke software, Coconut Lizard helps game developers to identify bottlenecks and performance issues, before suggesting and implementing solutions to improve the overall project’s quality.

Coconut Lizard has provided its optimisation, porting, middleware integration and game hardening services to clients including Microsoft’s Rare Studio. The start-up provided its services to support and further develop the multiplayer game Sea of Thieves.

Prior to setting up Coconut Lizard, co-founder Robert Troughton built video games studio Pitbull Studio in 2010 before later selling it to Epic Games in 2014.

The acquisition

In addition to expanding the acquiring company’s game development services, Keywords Studios said that the acquisition brings strong access to game development talent, including graduates from the specialised video game development and engineering degree courses at University of Sunderland and Newcastle University.

Coconut Lizard added 10 developers to its team since January 2020, bringing its total headcount to 29 with further growth expected during the year.

Andrew Day, CEO of Keywords Studios said: “We are delighted to welcome Robert and the team at Coconut Lizard to the Keywords family. The Coconut Lizard team will bring further expertise in the Unreal Engine, as well as access to talent to our wider team of around 1,000 people working across our game development studios internationally.”

Founded in 1998, Keywords has 59 facilities in 21 countries. The company provides integrated art creation, marketing services, software engineering, testing, localisation, audio and customer care services across 50 languages and 16 games platforms to its base of more than 950 clients.

The acquiring company has provided its services to 23 of the most prominent games companies, including Bethesda, Electronic Arts, Riot Games, Ubisoft, Microsoft and Square Enix. Some of the recent titles the business has worked on include Fortnite, Mortal Combat X and Borderlands 3.