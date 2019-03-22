Weekend Takeaway: From evolution to sci-tech revolution

Essential weekend reading about all kinds of revolutions in sustainability, gaming, product engineering, mobile and more.
Kingspan sets sail on plan to recycle 1bn plastic bottles per year by 2025
Three-year partnership agreed with Ecoalf aims to take 150m tonnes of waste from the Mediterranean each year.
HubSpot’s Barbara McCarthy on engineering a customer revolution
An authority on scaling up engineering teams, HubSpot’s Barbara McCarthy tells John Kennedy that the customer comes first and explains that culture is to recruitment as product is to marketing.
Three Ireland confirms 5G network roll-out will begin in 2019
Three Ireland accelerates network investment with capex spend of €118m in 2018.
4 key takeaways from WorkHuman 2019
Careers editor Jenny Darmody headed to WorkHuman 2019 in Nashville. Here are some of her key takeaways from the conference.
5 reasons Inspirefest 2019 will grow your career
If you haven’t got your ticket to Inspirefest 2019 yet, you really need to and we’re here to tell you why.
Could giving more pay increases help end austerity?
King’s College London’s Prof Engelbert Stockhammer believes that giving more pay increases will go a long way towards ending austerity.
Millions of Facebook users’ passwords potentially exposed to employees
In yet another devastating privacy blunder, Facebook has admitted that it inadvertently stored user passwords in plaintext, searchable by employees.
What is Google’s Stadia and is it the end of the console as we know it?
Stadia represents the streamed future of gaming from the cloud. But will Google’s Netflix for video games mark the beginning of the end of traditional consoles and PC gaming?
KBC Bank Ireland goes live with open developer portal
Open portal for developers will see KBC deliver on the open banking promise of PSD2.
Move over, 3D: 4D printing is now here to change the world
3D printing has promised a revolution in manufacturing, but 4D printing could usher in something truly extraordinary.