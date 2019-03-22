Weekend Takeaway: From evolution to sci-tech revolution

Essential weekend reading about all kinds of revolutions in sustainability, gaming, product engineering, mobile and more.

Three-year partnership agreed with Ecoalf aims to take 150m tonnes of waste from the Mediterranean each year.

An authority on scaling up engineering teams, HubSpot’s Barbara McCarthy tells John Kennedy that the customer comes first and explains that culture is to recruitment as product is to marketing.

Three Ireland accelerates network investment with capex spend of €118m in 2018.

Careers editor Jenny Darmody headed to WorkHuman 2019 in Nashville. Here are some of her key takeaways from the conference.

If you haven’t got your ticket to Inspirefest 2019 yet, you really need to and we’re here to tell you why.

King’s College London’s Prof Engelbert Stockhammer believes that giving more pay increases will go a long way towards ending austerity.

In yet another devastating privacy blunder, Facebook has admitted that it inadvertently stored user passwords in plaintext, searchable by employees.

Stadia represents the streamed future of gaming from the cloud. But will Google’s Netflix for video games mark the beginning of the end of traditional consoles and PC gaming?

Open portal for developers will see KBC deliver on the open banking promise of PSD2.

3D printing has promised a revolution in manufacturing, but 4D printing could usher in something truly extraordinary.