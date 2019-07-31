Samsung unveils high-end Android alternative to iPad Pro

The South Korean tech brand has announced the Galaxy Tab S6, which will go on sale later this year.

Samsung has unveiled a new high-powered tablet the South Korean firm hopes will rival Apple’s iPad Pro.

The Galaxy Tab S6 includes a fingerprint sensor for the first time as well as the ability to magnetically attach the S Pen stylus – which comes with the tablet – to the rear of the device.

It will also be the first Samsung tablet to feature a dual rear camera system.

Unpacked preview

The Galaxy Tab S6 announcement comes ahead of Samsung’s expected unveiling of a new smartwatch early next week, followed by its next Galaxy Note smartphone on 7 August in New York. This year’s Samsung Unpacked event promises new devices for the “Galaxy ecosystem” and will be livestreamed globally.

Samsung IT and mobile communications boss DJ Koh said the Tab S6 delivers “top-quality productivity features and advanced technology” and had been designed to help users with productivity and creativity.

“Today’s inspiration comes at a moment’s notice and creatives and professionals need a device able to keep up with insatiable imaginations while complementing their busy, on-the-go lifestyles,” he said.

Samsung said the S Pen stylus can be wirelessly charged and act as a wireless remote, and gestures made with the digital pen in mid-air can control some functions on the tablet, including changing the camera mode and remotely taking selfies.

Notes written on the screen can now be converted to text and saved as a Microsoft Word file, and the company confirmed the new tablet has a 10.5in Super AMOLED display.

The device can also be converted to a desktop computer-style software set-up using Samsung’s DeX programme.

Ready for a bite out of Apple’s tablet sales

Samsung has not yet revealed a price or specific market launch dates, but the device will be available in select markets, both in stores and online, beginning late August.

When it goes on sale, the flagship tablet is likely to be seen as a new rival for Apple’s flagship iPad Pro.

In June, Apple announced that for the first time it was introducing a dedicated operating system – iPadOS – for its tablets, which had used the same iOS software that runs on the iPhone.

– PA Media