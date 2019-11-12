‘Digital transformation has brought huge challenges for our sector’

Edel Creely of Trilogy Technologies discusses the rapid evolution of IT, taking a leap into life as an entrepreneur, and finding the right people for her team.

Edel Creely has grown Trilogy Technologies into one of the leading IT managed services providers in the Irish and UK markets. In 2018, the company acquired Zinopy Security, doubling the business in size and deepening its portfolio of services.

Creely was appointed to the board of Ibec in 2015 and elected president in September 2018. She has been an advocate for the indigenous tech sector in Ireland, serving as chair of the Irish Software Association on a number of advisory groups for Enterprise Ireland.

She has a degree in engineering from Trinity College Dublin and is a classically trained violinist, playing regularly with the Hibernian Orchestra. She also served as a non-executive director of cancer awareness charity the Marie Keating Foundation from 2015 to 2018.

‘I would dearly love to have more women working in the technology services part of our business, but we get a very small number of female candidates applying’

– EDEL CREELY

Describe your role and what you do.

I am group managing director of Trilogy Technologies, a leading IT managed services company with offices in Dublin and London. Last year we acquired Zinopy Security, which specialises in security services and digital workspace solutions, so now we have a full portfolio of IT managed services across cloud, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity and Citrix.

How do you prioritise and organise your working life?

I’m very organised and efficient, which helps as I have a lot to fit into my days between my responsibility to Trilogy, my involvement with Ibec and bringing up three children. Having built a strong senior management team within Trilogy helps enormously, being surrounded by people who have been a great support.

What are the biggest challenges facing your sector and how are you tackling them?

The rapid evolution of IT, advances in cloud, increase in cybersecurity threats and explosion of data, along with increased regulation and demands for digital transformation have brought huge challenges for our sector.

The biggest of these is having the right skilled people and we address this by investing in learning and development of our existing people and attracting new people with the requisite skills.

What are the key sector opportunities you’re capitalising on?

Cybersecurity protection and digital transformation across retail, finance and public sectors are providing key opportunities, along with cloud and infrastructure managed services.

What set you on the road to where you are now?

After school, I considered studying music but chose engineering instead. I continued my classical training in violin and today I play regularly with the Hibernian Orchestra in Dublin.

I worked my way up the ranks in the IT software and services sector until I took a leap into life as an entrepreneur and co-founded Trilogy in 2009. We are celebrating our 10th year in business this year.

How do you get the best out of your team?

With open communication and honest feedback. We provide clarity around what we expect of people and have a clear set of company values which we strive to live.

Have you noticed a diversity problem in your sector?

I would dearly love to have more women working in the technology services part of our business, but we get a very small number of female candidates applying.

Otherwise, we have incredible diversity across nationalities in Trilogy, with over 14 countries represented from across four continents. I welcome the positive change which this has brought to the company.

Did you ever have a mentor or someone who was pivotal in your career?

Previous bosses in my earlier career, Frank Cole, David Laird and, more recently, our chairman Arthur Griffin. The encouragement and support I gained from each allowed me to be my best self.

What books have you read that you would recommend?

I listen to books on Audible and have recently finished Chris Hadfield’s inspirational ‘An Astronaut’s Guide to Life on Earth: What going to space taught me about ingenuity, determination and being prepared for anything’. As a bonus, it’s narrated by the author, which makes it extra enjoyable.

What are the essential tools and resources that get you through the working week?

My iPad and iPhone, Office365 and Teams, a suite of critical sales and operations reporting dashboards we’ve developed in-house, along with a parking app – so we have no fights over parking spaces!

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.