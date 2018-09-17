Trilogy Techologies acquires Zinopy Security

Trilogy snaps up Zinopy as security promises to underpin most digital transformation projects into the future.

Irish managed services player Trilogy Technologies has acquired Zinopy Security for an undisclosed sum.

Combined, the new entity will have annual revenues in excess of €20m and will employ 100 people.

Trilogy has also revealed that it is relocating to a new purpose-designed office in Park West to facilitate the growing business.

“The acquisition of Zinopy is a transformational deal for Trilogy, positioning us as a fast-growing group at the forefront of managed IT and security services in Ireland,” said Trilogy’s co-founder and managing director, Edel Creely.

“Digital transformation, cyberattacks and GDPR requirements have created greater awareness among boards of directors to ensure their businesses are adequately prepared and protected, and we see strong growth opportunities in these areas for the enlarged group going forward.”

Acquisitive growth

The acquisition of Zinopy follows the 2014 acquisition by Trilogy of B2Lateral in central London, which gave the company a presence in the UK market for the first time. Customers of the two companies include AIB, KBC Bank Ireland, LeasePlan and VHI. In 2012, Zinopy also acquired Maxima Ltd.

Zinopy was founded in 2010 by John Ryan (CEO) and Ger Coakley, and the company employs 40 people.

“Over recent years, Zinopy has established itself as one of Ireland’s leading IT specialist and cybersecurity providers, experiencing strong growth as the market recognises the need for secure IT solutions in an ever more complex world,” said Ryan.