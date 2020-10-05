Uber is selling a $500m stake in its logistics business

New York investment firm Greenbriar is set to buy a $500m stake in Uber’s logistics arm, Uber Freight, which values the goods transporting business at $3.3bn.

On Friday (2 October), Uber announced that New York-based investment firm Greenbriar Equity Group is set to invest $500m in a Series A preferred stock financing for Uber Freight, the logistics arm of Uber.

In a statement, Uber said that the agreement values Uber Freight at $3.3bn on a post-money basis. The Californian transport business will maintain majority ownership of Uber Freight, while Greenbriar managing partners Michael Weiss and Jill Raker will join Uber Freight’s board of directors.

The logistics arm of Uber, which launched in 2017, aims to simplify the movement of goods through a digitally enabled carrier network.

Uber Freight’s carrier tools enable trucking companies and drivers to book loads in a similar manner to how Uber’s ride-hailing drivers book journeys with passengers. The platform provides a suite of on-demand logistics technologies, APIs and software integrations to provide shippers with the ability to plan, budget, tender and track their freight.

The investment

The investment from Greenbriar comes at a challenging time for Uber, which has seen a decline in its core ride-hailing business as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Uber has closed 45 offices and laid off 6,700 employees.

The company’s chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, said that these measures would help Uber cut costs by $1bn to keep the business on track throughout the pandemic. The company has also scrapped tens of thousands of electric Jump bikes, weeks after the firm offloaded the bike-sharing division to Lime.

Uber said that it will use the latest investment from Greenbriar to scale its logistics platform and accelerate product innovation to equip shippers with technology to power their supply chains. According to TechCrunch, Uber Freight’s business unit remains unprofitable.

Since the logistics arm was launched, Uber Freight has gone on to expand into Europe and Canada. It established a headquarters in Chicago as part of plan to invest in the region, which involved hiring 2,000 employees over the next three years.

Lior Ron, head of Uber Freight, said: “We are tremendously proud of what we have accomplished in a few short years. We have led the industry with technology, transforming dated and analogue processes to ensure that both shippers and carriers are equipped to succeed in a rapidly changing industry.”

Ron said that the company is “thrilled” to enter the next chapter with Greenbriar by its side. He said: “We will continue to leverage Uber’s leading marketplace technology, global reach, and cross-platform capabilities to accelerate our growth and continue to lead the industry forward.”