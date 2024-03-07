Galway’s CitySwift opens first UK office after raising €7m

CitySwift plans to expand its team by 50 over the next two years and has significantly boosted its customer base thanks to a new partnership with Transport North East.

Galway’s transport tech start-up CitySwift has announced a large expansion to its business with the opening of a new office in the UK.

This new office is located in London and will help the company expand its team by 50 in both countries over the next two years. These jobs will include roles in data, product, engineering, customer success and account management.

The expansion into the UK comes one month after CitySwift raised €7m to accelerate the development of its platform and expand its services. This brought CitySwift’s total funding raised to €14.5m.

Founded in 2016, CitySwift uses data and AI to help the public transport sector make better decisions around factors such as traffic, routes and passenger numbers. The start-up’s platform collects data from hundreds of sources to gives operators and transport authorities quick access to data insights.

The expansion into the UK is also being boosted by a partnership CitySwift has announced with Transport North East, which will cover bus journeys across the country’s north east region. CitySwift’s platform will be used by the transport company to improve bus punctuality and try to increase passenger satisfaction.

“With our new office and partnership with Transport North East, we aim to reaffirm our continued dedication to delivering real value to our customers,” said CitySwift CEO and co-founder Brian O’Rourke.

“We’ve seen incredible growth in the last year, having closed our latest funding round a few weeks ago and we are eager to drive on and focus on expanding CitySwift’s offering across the UK, and to continue growing our exceptional team.”

CitySwift said the new partnership marks a 150pc increase in the start-up’s customer base last year, which includes transport networks in all major UK cities. In January 2022, the start-up partnered with the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and in 2021 it inked a partnership deal with the UK’s largest bus operator outside London.

