Virgin Media customers owed €3m in refunds

ComReg has revealed that 100,000 Virgin Media customers are to be refunded an average of €33 after mishandling of post-cancellation charges.

Following a recent investigation, ComReg has said that Virgin Media Ireland owes refunds to 100,000 of its Irish customers.

According to ComReg, Virgin Media had been continuing to charge customers after they cancelled their service subscriptions with the company. Instead of refunding the customers for these post-cancellation charges, Virgin kept the funds in inactive accounts.

During a customer’s final month on contract with Virgin, they would receive a bill as normal. According to ComReg, these often include monthly recurring charges that extend beyond the cancellation date and which Virgin collects as part of that bill.

ComReg found that to date, more than 140,000 customers had paid post-cancellation charges since 1 September 2014.

The result was a breach of sections of the Communications Regulation Act 2002. On that basis, ComReg threatened to seek a High Court restraining order against Virgin if it continued collecting post-cancellation charges.

Yesterday (16 December), the media firm told ComReg it would commit to refunding more than €3m to affected customers. These will be paid by 31 March 2021. On average, Virgin customers who qualify for a refund will receive €33 each.

In a statement, Virgin Media Ireland said that it takes regulatory compliance “extremely seriously”.

“Virgin Media has proactively cooperated with ComReg throughout this entire process and we note the investigation has now concluded,” it added.

Across the UK and Ireland, 14.9m homes use Virgin Media services. It has 3.1m mobile customers, 45,000 business clients and 5.9m cable customers. Earlier this year, it made 1Gbps broadband speeds available in almost 1m homes in Ireland.

The company recently said it had a “record-breaking demand for data” in 2020. Customers downloaded an additional 2.8Gb of data per day, it said, while data uploads increased by 64pc. Mobile data usage also jumped by 23pc. November was its busiest month ever.

As part of the agreement with ComReg, Virgin will also review all other credits in inactive accounts and refund those credits to customers by the end of June next year. It will not be permitted to keep credit on closed or inactive accounts in future.

Virgin has set up a dedicated helpline for customers affected by post-cancellation charges. Those seeking more information can call 1800 941 770.